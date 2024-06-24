India to mandate USB-C charging ports for all new smartphones, tablets from next year: Report

Starting next June, all new smartphones and tablets sold in India must have a standard USB-C charging port. This means you can use one charger for multiple devices, making things simpler and reducing electronic waste. The rule will apply to laptops starting in 2026 but won't affect basic phones and wearables for now, as reported by Mint.

The Union IT ministry will soon instruct all device makers to use the same type of charging port. The report, citing sources, claimed that USB-C ports will be mandatory for smartphones and tablets from June 2024. Basic phones, headphones, and smartwatches are not included yet.

This idea is similar to a European Union rule from 2022, aimed at saving money and reducing waste. India is giving manufacturers six extra months to comply compared to Europe, allowing them more time to make the switch.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry suggested using Type-C ports for all devices, and there will be penalties for not following the rules. While basic phones aren't required to switch, manufacturers can choose to use USB-C ports for them.

Why standardization helps

USB-C charging ports are convenient because they work both ways. Consumers will save money and reduce clutter with fewer chargers. Manufacturers will also benefit by streamlining their supply chains. This move helps the environment by reducing the number of chargers that end up as waste.

The standardisation rules in Europe led to Apple switching completely to USB Type-C ports for its iPhones from the iPhone 15 line-up. Earlier, the American company used it proprietary lightning port for all iPhones. The switch to USB Type-C has also made it easy to transfer data due to higher speeds compared to lightning cables. However, Apple has limited this high transfer speed to Pro models only.