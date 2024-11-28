Indian railways working on high-speed train with top-speed of 280 kmph; details here

The Indian Railways is advancing its efforts in high-speed rail development, with the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai collaborating with BEML to design and manufacture train sets capable of reaching a design speed of 280 kmph. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the update during a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

This initiative follows the success of Vande Bharat trains under the "Make in India" programme, which has showcased India's capability to manufacture advanced trains locally.

According to Vaishnaw, each train car will cost approximately ₹28 crore to manufacture (excluding taxes), making the project highly competitive on a global scale. “The manufacturing cost is significantly lower compared to other high-speed train sets globally,” the minister said.

However, he cautioned that developing these trains is a highly technical endeavour. “The design and manufacturing of high-speed train sets is a complex and technology-intensive process,” Vaishnaw stated.

Highlighting the technical aspects, the minister detailed the challenges of the project. “It involves aerodynamic and airtight car body design, advanced propulsion systems for high-speed applications, and weight optimisation,” he explained.

The train sets will prioritise passenger comfort and safety, with features such as:

- Aerodynamic exteriors.

- Sealed gangways and automatic doors.

- State-of-the-art HVAC systems for climate control.

- CCTV surveillance, mobile charging ports, and fire safety equipment.

“These train sets will have the best-in-class features to ensure optimum passenger comfort and safety,” Vaishnaw added.

The timeline for the project's completion will be finalised once the detailed design is ready, he said.

The Railway Minister also provided an update on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, which is being developed with technical and financial assistance from Japan. The 508-km-long corridor will connect 12 stations, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara.

“Work on the undersea tunnel, which spans approximately 21 km, has also commenced,” Vaishnaw informed Parliament.

The project has acquired the entire 1,389.5 hectares of land required for construction, he confirmed.

“The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project is progressing steadily, with major components like pier construction and girder launching well underway,” Vaishnaw said.

With inputs from PTI