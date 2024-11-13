India's tablet market surges 46% in Q3 2024, Apple and Samsung lead the charge

India’s tablet market experienced a significant surge in Q3 2024, growing by 46 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 79 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), according to a report by CyberMedia Research (CMR). The growth is largely attributed to the rising demand for 5G tablets and a shift towards premium devices, particularly around festive sales.

The report highlights that tablets priced between INR 20,000 and 30,000 saw a staggering 108 per cent increase in sales, indicating a shift toward higher-end models. Wi-Fi-only tablets held a strong 62 per cent market share, appealing to budget-conscious users, while 5G tablets captured 19 per cent of the market as users sought better connectivity for on-the-go usage.

Apple led the market with a 34 per cent share and a 95 per cent YoY growth, largely driven by the popularity of its iPad 10 series, which accounted for 60% of Apple’s shipments. Samsung followed with a 25 per cent market share and a 70 per cent YoY growth, with its Galaxy A9 Plus 5G representing 52 per cent of its total shipments. Xiaomi also showed robust growth, expanding 146 per cent YoY due to the popularity of its Redmi Pad models in India's price-sensitive market.

While Lenovo saw a 13 per cent decline in sales, brands like OnePlus continued to gain momentum, recording a 97 per cent YoY growth with its Pad Go Wi-Fi Series.

CMR forecasts a continued growth trend for India’s tablet market, expecting a 10-15 per cent expansion for the remainder of 2024. The demand is driven by consumers’ preference for premium and value-for-money tablets, as well as rising commercial interest in sectors such as education, healthcare, and hospitality technology.