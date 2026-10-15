Infosys is hiring 20,000 freshers in the AI Era. But will their jobs look the same?

Must read: BT BIG STORY: MBA placements now begin much before the actual hiring season. Here's why

“It (AI) is growing at a fantastic pace. If you sort of extrapolate that by a few quarters, you already start to see that's 20-30 per cent of our work in a few quarters, and maybe in two or three years, almost half of our work,” Parekh said.

Infosys hiring plans in the AI era

In 2025, Infosys reportedly hired 20,000 freshers, and it is planning to hire 20,000 more in FY 2026. Before being deployed on client projects, the new recruits will undergo AI training to help businesses implement the technology and navigate organisational changes. This showcases how IT giants are hiring freshers to help to work on AI implementation and client problem-solving.

Advertisement

Must read: ‘AI is mother of all technologies’: S. Jaishankar on AI regulation, access and everyday impact

The hiring expansion is reported to meet the growing demand for AI services, rather than simply cutting back on hiring because of automation. The shift will help employees adjust to the new ways of working. The new tools include helping companies use AI to write, test, and maintain software, upgrade outdated software and IT systems, and develop AI systems that can perform tasks.

AI services could account for 20%–30% of Infosys' work in the coming quarters if the current growth momentum persists, Parekh said. This showcases how AI is reshaping IT services workflows, from developing and maintaining software to helping clients transform their business operations.