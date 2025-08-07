Instagram launches Repost, Maps and Friends tab: But users say it is still a copycat app

Instagram has officially rolled out a series of new features aimed at making the platform feel more social and interactive again. These include a long-awaited Repost button, a location-sharing map, and a new Friends tab in Reels. The updates, which started rolling out globally on 6 August 2025, are designed to help users discover more content, stay connected with friends, and increase visibility for creators and brands.

Advertisement

But not everyone is happy.

The changes, especially the repost feature, have triggered backlash on social media, with many users accusing Instagram of simply copying other platforms like X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Snapchat.

“First it was Stories (Snapchat), then Reels (TikTok), now reposts (Twitter). Instagram’s whole personality is borrowed,” one user posted on X.

What does the new Repost Feature do?

The Repost button allows users to share public posts and Reels directly to their followers’ feeds, without needing screenshots or third-party apps. The reposted content shows up in a new Reposts tab on a user’s profile and is treated like a standard post, complete with a personal caption and full credit to the original author.

Advertisement

Reposts can also appear in followers' feeds and be picked up by Instagram’s recommendation algorithms, potentially amplifying reach far beyond the original audience.

Instagram says this update is part of a broader effort to restore more social sharing between users. According to internal documents revealed during Meta’s 2025 antitrust trial, only 7% of Instagram interactions involve content from friends, a sharp contrast to TikTok and X, where reshares drive most engagement.

What's in it for Brands and Creators?

For brands, the repost feature offers a new low-cost distribution channel that preserves original branding, links, and captions. It makes it easier for fans, employees, or partners to share a brand’s message with their own followers, helping campaigns go viral without relying solely on paid advertising.

Advertisement

For creators, it opens up a fresh route for organic growth. A repost from a large account can introduce a micro-influencer or niche content creator to entirely new audiences. Instagram plans to roll out Repost analytics within the Insights dashboard later this quarter to help creators track reach and performance.

However, some influencers have expressed concerns about reputation risk and aesthetic clutter. Unlike carefully curated native content, reposted material can feel more chaotic if overused, potentially disrupting the visual style many lifestyle influencers depend on.

Instagram Map: Sharing your world, your way

The new Instagram Map feature adds geolocation tools to the platform, enabling users to:

Share recent locations with selected friends

Discover posts, Stories and Reels tagged to specific places

Explore local content such as concerts, events, and popular hangouts

The feature is opt-in, with granular privacy settings and parental controls for supervised teen accounts. It can be accessed via the top of the Direct Messages inbox and is currently rolling out in the US.

Friends tab: Reels from your inner circle

The Friends tab within Reels gives users a space to see what their friends are engaging with, whether it’s content they’ve liked, commented on, reposted, or created. This feature aims to spark more conversations and shared experiences among close contacts.

Advertisement

Users can control their visibility in the tab or mute activity from specific people, offering a degree of privacy and control over how much they want to share.

Facing the copycat criticism

Despite the utility of these new features, many users online have pointed out their resemblance to tools on other platforms:

Reposts mirror X’s retweet and TikTok’s own repost feature

Instagram Stories were once criticised as a copy of Snapchat

Reels themselves were a response to TikTok’s short-form video dominance

On TikTok, reposts are visible in users’ For You feeds but not on their profile. Instagram’s approach is more persistent, with reposts added to a user’s public-facing profile.

While some see this as evolution, others view it as imitation. Critics argue that Instagram is losing its unique identity by bolting on features from its competitors rather than innovating new experiences.

The Bigger Picture

Instagram says the updates are designed to foster better sharing and more meaningful interactions on the platform. By making it easier to amplify content, discover nearby activities, and see what friends are enjoying, the platform hopes to move beyond passive scrolling and towards real social engagement.

However, as Instagram becomes more functionally similar to TikTok, X, and Snapchat, the challenge may lie in offering these tools while still maintaining its voice and keeping long-time users from tuning out.