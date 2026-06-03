Meta is testing 'Series' feature for Instagram and Facebook: Know what it is and how it works

Meta is reportedly testing a new feature called "Series" for Instagram and Facebook that would let creators group multiple Reels as episodes of a single series. The test comes as Reels continue to play a major role across Meta’s platforms and short-form video remains widely popular globally, including in India.

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According to a TechCrunch report, the feature is being tested among select creators. The reported aim is to move viewers beyond quick scrolling and towards repeat viewing of linked videos presented in a series format.

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How the feature may work

The feature is aimed at making it easier for users to find related videos from a creator. Creators would be able to build a Series using different Reels, which would appear on their profile on a dedicated series page. For example, if a creator is posting a ‘10 days of healthier baking’ series, all 10 videos could be grouped together in one set.

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Reportedly, creators would be able to add older uploads to a series along with new Reels. This would allow viewers to find related videos in one place instead of browsing through a creator’s profile and uploads. If a user comes across a Reel that is part of a Series in their feed, they would also get the option to view the full series from that Reel itself.

Meta is said to be testing the feature with select creators who already post episodic content on Instagram or Facebook.

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Creator strategy and possible monetisation

Recently, Tessa Lyons, Instagram vice-president of product highlighted that the company wants to become “a unique part of creators’ long-form strategy” alongside short-form strategy.

It is also reported to test ways to monetise the feature, although the details have not been revealed. TikTok also offer similar Series feature that enables creators upload content under a paid subscription.

The Series feature may also support mini-dramas on Meta’s platforms,which generated around $1.3 billion in the US last year as per Business Insider report.

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However, this is not Meta’s first effort in this direction. Previously, Instagram introduced Guides in 2020 for topic-centric content, it also introduced Series option for IGTV that grouped videos into dedicated collections.

The new test brings that idea to Reels on Instagram and Facebook, with a focus on easier discovery, repeat viewing and potential monetisation. If rolled out more widely, the feature would give creators a dedicated way to organise episodic content and give users a simpler way to watch related videos together.