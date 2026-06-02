Hackers are manipulating Meta’s own artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot assistant to gain access to people's Instagram accounts. Several users on Reddit and X shared that their Instagram accounts had been compromised, and many started to speak out about the account hijackings.

Between May 30 and May 31, several Instagram accounts were reported to be hacked, with some of the high-profile accounts, like the Obama White House's Instagram page and John Bentivegna, the chief master sergeant of the United States Space Force, were also impacted. Security researcher Jane Wong also shared on X that her Instagram account has been hacked.

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“The password got changed without my knowledge, and I was getting different password reset attempts throughout yesterday. And I got repeatedly logged out from the IG iOS app,” Wong said in the post.

Even my Instagram account got hacked



The password got changed without my knowledge and I was getting different password reset attempts throughout yesterday. And I got repeatedly logged out from the IG iOS app



Quite concerning https://t.co/F6wjKYrlBo — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 1, 2026

On June 1, Instagram spokesperson Andy Stone replied to Wong’s post, saying that the security issue had been fixed that previously allowed hackers to manipulate Meta's AI support chatbot to redirect password reset codes to their own email accounts. This gave them unauthorised access to people’s Instagram accounts.

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Today Instagram had this massive exploit where hackers were just stealing rare handles left and right. Hundreds of accounts gone.



People losing handles they’ve owned since 2010, some worth hundreds of thousands.



I own a few rare ones so I was actually stressed watching this… pic.twitter.com/djpQueedTC — André (@oracles) June 1, 2026

How hacked tricked Meta AI chatbot?

According to the video shared by Dark Web Informer on X, the attacker used a VPN to spoof the victim's location to pass Instagram's automated security checks. Then, it opened a conversation with Meta's AI support assistant and asked the chatbot to add a new email address to the targeted Instagram account.

🚨 Instagram had an exploit that allowed you to use Meta AI to reset passwords to accounts with no MFA on them. The exploit was patched a short time ago.pic.twitter.com/PEUwLvmllj — Dark Web Informer (@DarkWebInformer) June 1, 2026

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Then, a verification code is sent by the chatbot to the email address provided by the attacker, and it is shared with the chatbot. After code verification, the chatbot showcases a "Reset Password" option, where the attacker sets a new password for the account. With the password changed, the attacker gained control of the victim's Instagram account.

While this raises concerns over Meta’s two-factor authentication (2FA), but it is suggested that people with 2FA were not impacted by the security threat. Users may want to strengthen their account protections by enabling or reviewing their security settings, particularly two-factor authentication.