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Meta may soon charge for premium features on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp

Meta may soon charge for premium features on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp

On May 27, the company announced to test subscription plans globally for businesses, creators, and Meta AI users. Here's how much it may cost to use Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated May 28, 2026 1:03 PM IST
Meta may soon charge for premium features on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsAppMeta has announced subscription models called Instagram Plus, WhatsApp Plus, and Facebook Plus.

Meta, the social media giant, has officially released the anticipated paid versions for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. On May 27, the company announced to test subscription plans globally for businesses, creators, and Meta AI users. These subscriptions, which are being offered as Instagram Plus, WhatsApp Plus, and Facebook Plus, are expected to be bundled under a single “Meta One” plan.

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Meta One plan: What you need to know

According to a TechCrunch report, users will have to pay a monthly amount to get access to premium features across Meta’s platforms.  The Instagram Plus is said to cost $3.99/mo (about Rs 383), the Facebook Plus could cost $3.99/mo, and the WhatsApp Plus could cost $2.99/mo (about Rs 287). These plans will offer additional features that may include profile customisation, story insights, super reactions, and others.

Must read: Meta cuts dozens of jobs across teams in India amid restructuring plans

Apart from app subscription, the social media giant is also said to bring Meta AI plans subscriptions. However, these plans are expected to be available next month in beta and will likely remain limited to a few regions. The report highlighted that the AI plans may include two monthly offers: Meta One Plus and Meta One Premium, which will likely cost $7.99 (about Rs 768) and $19.99 (about Rs 1,922), respectively. 

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Here are the features we can expect with Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus, and WhatsApp

Instagram Plus features may include:

  • View aggregate rewatch counts for Stories
  • Create unlimited audience lists beyond “Close Friends”
  • Spotlight one Story per week for extra visibility/views
  • Extend Stories beyond the standard 24-hour limit
  • Preview Stories anonymously without appearing in viewer lists
  • Search Story viewer lists to check who watched the content
  • Post directly to profile and highlights without appearing in followers’ feeds
  • Additional exclusive Story management and audience control tools

Must read: Gujarat govt taps Meta for AI-led governance push, digital citizen services on WhatsApp

Facebook Plus features may include:

  • Similar premium tools offered under Instagram Plus
  • Enhanced Story controls and audience management
  • Additional profile and content visibility features
  • Exclusive engagement and customization options

WhatsApp Plus features may include:

  • Custom app themes
  • Personalised ringtones
  • Additional pinned chats
  • Advanced list customisation tools
  • Premium stickers
  • Extra personalisation and chat management features

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Published on: May 28, 2026 1:03 PM IST
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