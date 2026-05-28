Meta may soon charge for premium features on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp

Meta, the social media giant, has officially released the anticipated paid versions for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. On May 27, the company announced to test subscription plans globally for businesses, creators, and Meta AI users. These subscriptions, which are being offered as Instagram Plus, WhatsApp Plus, and Facebook Plus, are expected to be bundled under a single “Meta One” plan.
Meta One plan: What you need to know
According to a TechCrunch report, users will have to pay a monthly amount to get access to premium features across Meta’s platforms. The Instagram Plus is said to cost $3.99/mo (about Rs 383), the Facebook Plus could cost $3.99/mo, and the WhatsApp Plus could cost $2.99/mo (about Rs 287). These plans will offer additional features that may include profile customisation, story insights, super reactions, and others.
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Apart from app subscription, the social media giant is also said to bring Meta AI plans subscriptions. However, these plans are expected to be available next month in beta and will likely remain limited to a few regions. The report highlighted that the AI plans may include two monthly offers: Meta One Plus and Meta One Premium, which will likely cost $7.99 (about Rs 768) and $19.99 (about Rs 1,922), respectively.
Here are the features we can expect with Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus, and WhatsApp
Instagram Plus features may include:
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Facebook Plus features may include:
WhatsApp Plus features may include:
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