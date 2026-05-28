Meta may soon charge for premium features on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp

Meta, the social media giant, has officially released the anticipated paid versions for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. On May 27, the company announced to test subscription plans globally for businesses, creators, and Meta AI users. These subscriptions, which are being offered as Instagram Plus, WhatsApp Plus, and Facebook Plus, are expected to be bundled under a single “Meta One” plan.

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Meta One plan: What you need to know

According to a TechCrunch report, users will have to pay a monthly amount to get access to premium features across Meta’s platforms. The Instagram Plus is said to cost $3.99/mo (about Rs 383), the Facebook Plus could cost $3.99/mo, and the WhatsApp Plus could cost $2.99/mo (about Rs 287). These plans will offer additional features that may include profile customisation, story insights, super reactions, and others.

Must read: Meta cuts dozens of jobs across teams in India amid restructuring plans

Apart from app subscription, the social media giant is also said to bring Meta AI plans subscriptions. However, these plans are expected to be available next month in beta and will likely remain limited to a few regions. The report highlighted that the AI plans may include two monthly offers: Meta One Plus and Meta One Premium, which will likely cost $7.99 (about Rs 768) and $19.99 (about Rs 1,922), respectively.

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Here are the features we can expect with Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus, and WhatsApp

Instagram Plus features may include:

View aggregate rewatch counts for Stories

Create unlimited audience lists beyond “Close Friends”

Spotlight one Story per week for extra visibility/views

Extend Stories beyond the standard 24-hour limit

Preview Stories anonymously without appearing in viewer lists

Search Story viewer lists to check who watched the content

Post directly to profile and highlights without appearing in followers’ feeds

Additional exclusive Story management and audience control tools

Must read: Gujarat govt taps Meta for AI-led governance push, digital citizen services on WhatsApp

Facebook Plus features may include:

Similar premium tools offered under Instagram Plus

Enhanced Story controls and audience management

Additional profile and content visibility features

Exclusive engagement and customization options

WhatsApp Plus features may include: