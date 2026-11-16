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“As soon as I saw CA’s email, I was extremely overjoyed….”: Qualcomm IIT engineer who requested layoff gets 15 months’ salary

“As soon as I saw CA’s email, I was extremely overjoyed….”: Qualcomm IIT engineer who requested layoff gets 15 months’ salary

While layoffs usually leave employees worried about their next move, one Qualcomm engineer saw an unexpected exit opportunity after months of dissatisfaction with his workplace and a generous severance package.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 1:15 PM IST
“As soon as I saw CA’s email, I was extremely overjoyed….”: Qualcomm IIT engineer who requested layoff gets 15 months’ salaryA Qualcomm engineer says his layoff will provide 15 months of financial security.(Representative image)

An employee asking his managers to include him in a company's layoff list might sound unusual, but that is exactly what one Qualcomm engineer claims to have done. The IIT graduate, who said he had spent five years at the semiconductor company, was already considering leaving after an internal transfer left him unhappy with his new team's work environment.

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When Qualcomm communicated its workforce reduction plans, he saw an opportunity to exit without having to resign. A few days later, he was informed that he had been laid off. What made the development even more significant was the compensation package he expects to receive, which he estimates will provide financial security equivalent to 15 months of salary.

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Qualcomm engineer says he requested managers to include him in layoffs

In a Reddit post titled 'Laid off - getting more than a year salary', the employee explained that he had moved to another team through an internal transfer around six months earlier. He had also relocated to another city in the hope of being closer to home.

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However, the move did not work out as expected. While he said he did not mind a poor work-life balance because he enjoyed his job, he alleged that personal criticism and a lack of support made the new work environment difficult.

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Contrasting his previous experience with that of the new team, he wrote that his former manager used to call him a "Python wizard". In the new team, however, he claimed that his interviewer had described his interview performance and Python skills as "horrible".

The employee said his motivation had become "almost negligible" because he felt his efforts did not matter. When he received the layoff communication, he said he was "extremely overjoyed" and approached his director and manager that same day, asking them to consider him for the layoffs. His request was eventually accepted.

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How Qualcomm's exit package adds up to 15 months' salary

According to his Reddit post, the package includes three months of standard severance, an additional month's salary for signing the separation agreement within three days, and five months of compensation linked to his tenure.

He also expects to retain a two-month relocation bonus that he would otherwise have had to repay, along with around one to two months of unused leave encashment. His regular salary is expected to continue until the end of January, adding approximately three more months.

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The employee estimated that the combined payments would provide a financial cushion equivalent to around 15 months of salary. He now plans to spend time with family and friends before returning to his studies and preparing for job interviews.

Calling the outcome a "blessing in disguise", he said he would not rush into another job given the financial security provided by the exit package.

The compensation figures and workplace allegations are based on the employee's own account and have not been independently verified. The original Reddit post has since been deleted and is no longer available on the platform.

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Published on: Nov 16, 2026 1:15 PM IST
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