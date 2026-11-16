“As soon as I saw CA’s email, I was extremely overjoyed….”: Qualcomm IIT engineer who requested layoff gets 15 months’ salary

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Qualcomm engineer says he requested managers to include him in layoffs

In a Reddit post titled 'Laid off - getting more than a year salary', the employee explained that he had moved to another team through an internal transfer around six months earlier. He had also relocated to another city in the hope of being closer to home.

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However, the move did not work out as expected. While he said he did not mind a poor work-life balance because he enjoyed his job, he alleged that personal criticism and a lack of support made the new work environment difficult.

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Contrasting his previous experience with that of the new team, he wrote that his former manager used to call him a "Python wizard". In the new team, however, he claimed that his interviewer had described his interview performance and Python skills as "horrible".

The employee said his motivation had become "almost negligible" because he felt his efforts did not matter. When he received the layoff communication, he said he was "extremely overjoyed" and approached his director and manager that same day, asking them to consider him for the layoffs. His request was eventually accepted.

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How Qualcomm's exit package adds up to 15 months' salary

According to his Reddit post, the package includes three months of standard severance, an additional month's salary for signing the separation agreement within three days, and five months of compensation linked to his tenure.

He also expects to retain a two-month relocation bonus that he would otherwise have had to repay, along with around one to two months of unused leave encashment. His regular salary is expected to continue until the end of January, adding approximately three more months.

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The employee estimated that the combined payments would provide a financial cushion equivalent to around 15 months of salary. He now plans to spend time with family and friends before returning to his studies and preparing for job interviews.

Calling the outcome a "blessing in disguise", he said he would not rush into another job given the financial security provided by the exit package.

The compensation figures and workplace allegations are based on the employee's own account and have not been independently verified. The original Reddit post has since been deleted and is no longer available on the platform.