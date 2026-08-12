iOS 27 beta 5 reveals six unreleased iPhones; Foldable iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 series and other models spotted

Must Read: Update your iPhone today: iOS 26.6 brings 77 Security fixes and sets stage for iOS 27

Six unreleased iPhones reportedly found in iOS 27

According to Macworld, the references were discovered in system files linked to the iPhone's battery drivers and Battery Intelligence features. The internal identifiers reportedly point to six upcoming models:

V62 - iPhone Air 2

V63 - iPhone 18 Pro

V64 - iPhone 18 Pro Max

V67 - iPhone 18

V68 - iPhone Ultra

V69 - iPhone 18e

The codenames themselves do not reveal specifications. However, they have been matched to the expected models based on earlier leaks and reports. MacRumors notes that this is the first time the entire expected iPhone 18 lineup has appeared together in iOS 27 beta code.

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iPhone Ultra could be Apple's first foldable

The most significant name on the list is the iPhone Ultra. The device is widely expected to be Apple's first foldable iPhone and could be positioned as a premium model.

Must Read: iOS 27 public beta is out; How to install it on your iPhone and what's new

Earlier iOS 27 beta versions had reportedly revealed support for foldable displays and multiple batteries, features that do not exist on Apple's current iPhone models. The latest battery-related references add to speculation that Apple is preparing its software for new hardware configurations.

However, the leaked code does not confirm the phone's design, screen size, cameras or price.

Apple may split the iPhone 18 launch

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The bigger change could be Apple's release strategy.

Instead of launching the complete iPhone 18 family together, Apple is reportedly expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Ultra during its 2026 autumn launch event.

The standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 could arrive later, potentially in spring 2027. This would mark a significant departure from Apple's traditional approach of launching its main iPhone lineup around the same time each year.

What this means for you

If you are planning to upgrade this year, the expected split launch could make the timing important. Buyers looking for Apple's premium iPhones may have new options this autumn, while those waiting for the standard iPhone 18 or a new iPhone Air could have to wait until 2027.

For now, however, treat the lineup as reported rather than confirmed. Apple has not announced the six devices, and details can change before the company officially unveils its next-generation iPhones.