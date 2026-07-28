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Update your iPhone today: iOS 26.6 brings 77 Security fixes and sets stage for iOS 27

Update your iPhone today: iOS 26.6 brings 77 Security fixes and sets stage for iOS 27

Apple's iOS 26.6 update has come as a crucial update that not only fixes bugs on iPhones but also sets the stage for the future iOS update.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 10:28 AM IST
Update your iPhone today: iOS 26.6 brings 77 Security fixes and sets stage for iOS 27In addition to bugs and security fixes, Apple has included a few minor improvements.

Apple has released the new iOS 26.6 update for iPhone, bringing necessary security fixes, and it also updates how Spotlight organises and indexes data on the iPhone to make devices ready for iOS 27. Therefore, it has come as a crucial update that not only fixes bugs on iPhones but also sets the stage for the future iOS update. Here’s what you need to know about the iOS 26.6 update.

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Must read: iOS 27 public beta is out; How to install it on your iPhone and what's new

iOS 26.6 update: Why it’s an important update?

The iOS 26.6 update for iPhone brings 77 security fixes, including 13 kernel-level patches, protecting the device from attackers seeking deep control. It also brings 8 fixes tied to WebKit, a browser engine that powers Safari and many in-app browsers on iPhones. Bugs affecting the kernel and WebKit are considered high-risk because they can sometimes be exploited remotely, without requiring much user interaction.

In addition to bugs and security fixes, Apple has included a few minor improvements. There’s a new 'Blocked Contacts Limit Reached' alert, which displays a message informing you that you've reached the limit.

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Must read: Apple may stop accepting iPhone Upgrade Program sign-ups; New ‘Apple Upgrade’ plan coming this week

iOS 26.6 update prepares for iOS 27 update

Apple says that iOS 26.6 will bring changes to Spotlight's search database to prepare the iPhone next major iPhone update, which is iOS 27. Spotlight in iOS 27 is said to become much more capable with Apple's new Siri AI. Therefore, instead of only searching for apps, contacts, files, and settings, users will also be able to ask questions directly through the search interface.

Hence, to support these new AI-powered search features, the iPhone must recreate its searchable database of apps, files, messages, photos, and other content.

How to install iOS 26.6 update?

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Step 1: Open Settings on your iPhone

Step 2: Go to General

Step 3: Click on Software Update

Step 4: Check if your iPhone has received the update. Once rolled out, follow the on-screen instructions to install iOS 26.6

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 10:28 AM IST
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