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Earning ₹1 lakh a month? Should you really buy the ₹3 lakh iPhone 18 Pro Max?

Earning ₹1 lakh a month? Should you really buy the ₹3 lakh iPhone 18 Pro Max?

Apple’s new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are now on sale in India, with the top-end model priced at more than ₹3 lakh. But for someone earning ₹1 lakh a month, is spending three months’ salary — or potentially 15 months’ savings — on a smartphone financially sensible?

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Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 5:35 AM IST
Earning ₹1 lakh a month? Should you really buy the ₹3 lakh iPhone 18 Pro Max?The key affordability test is not whether a buyer can make the payment today, but what happens to the rest of their finances after the purchase.

Apple’s latest iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max go on sale in India from Friday, September 18, but for buyers earning ₹1 lakh a month, the bigger question may not be which model to choose. It is whether spending nearly three months’ salary — or potentially more than a year’s savings — on a smartphone makes financial sense.

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The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 for the 256GB variant and goes up to ₹3,14,900 for the 2TB model. The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900. Both models are available in Burgundy, Glacier, Silver and Black. Bank offers and exchange discounts can reduce the effective purchase price.

But even after discounts, the top-end models represent a substantial discretionary expense for someone earning ₹1 lakh every month.

₹3 lakh phone = 15 months of savings

Prasenjit Paul, Fund Manager at 129 Wealth & Head of Research at Paul Asset, said the affordability of an expensive phone should be assessed against savings rather than salary.

“I would look at the purchase in terms of savings rather than salary,” Paul said. While a ₹3 lakh phone may appear to cost three months of income for someone earning ₹1 lakh a month, that comparison does not capture the person's actual financial capacity.

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“If that person is able to save around ₹20,000 every month after rent, household expenses, EMIs and other commitments, the phone actually represents roughly 15 months of savings,” he said.

MUST READ: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max sale in India starts tomorrow: Price, offers, EMI and key details

That makes the purchase a significant lifestyle expense, Paul said. However, the price alone does not automatically make the purchase financially irresponsible.

“I would want to see a comfortable financial cushion already in place,” he said. According to Paul, a buyer should ideally have an emergency fund, no high-cost debt, and sufficient room to continue regular investments and meet important financial goals.

Financial factor ₹1 lakh monthly salary example
Monthly income ₹1,00,000
iPhone 18 Pro Max top-end price ₹3,14,900
Phone cost as months of salary 3.15 months
If monthly savings are ₹20,000 ~15.7 months of savings
Impact if SIPs are stopped Savings/investment goals may be delayed
Impact of using credit-card debt Additional interest/charges may increase cost
Key affordability check Emergency fund + debt + investments + financial goals

What should you sacrifice for the iPhone?

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For Paul, the key affordability test is not whether a buyer can make the payment today, but what happens to the rest of their finances after the purchase.

“The real test is not whether you can make the payment today; it is what has to give up elsewhere in your finances to make that payment possible,” he said.

If purchasing the phone means dipping into emergency savings, stopping SIPs for several months, taking on credit-card debt or postponing an important financial goal such as a home down payment, Paul said the phone would be too expensive for that stage of the person's financial life.

On the other hand, someone who has already built adequate financial buffers and can make the purchase without affecting savings, investments or financial goals can choose to spend on a premium product they value.

“Affordability should be judged by the impact on your financial position, not simply by whether your monthly salary is high enough to cover the price,” Paul said.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 price hiked in India: The new price for 256GB storage variant is...

Should you pay upfront or buy the iPhone on EMI?

Paul said the payment method should come only after affordability has been established.

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“I would first make sure I can afford the full cost of the phone and only then decide how to pay for it,” he said.

Paying upfront removes the future monthly obligation, while a genuine no-cost EMI can help spread the cash outflow if the buyer already has sufficient funds. However, buyers should check processing fees, applicable GST, interest or other charges, and whether choosing EMI means giving up an upfront discount or cashback.

The bigger concern is using EMI to make a ₹3 lakh phone appear affordable.

“A ₹3 lakh phone divided into monthly instalments may look manageable, but breaking a large expense into smaller payments does not reduce the underlying cost. It only changes when you pay it,” Paul said.

If a long EMI tenure is required to fit the phone into the monthly budget, or the EMI reduces the ability to save and invest, Paul recommends waiting and building the money first or choosing a less expensive model.

“You should ideally be able to afford the product before you finance it, not become able to afford it because it is financed,” he said.

DO READ: iPhone 17e at ₹64,900 on Flipkart: The ₹15,000 discount looks tempting, but check these conditions before buying

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 5:35 AM IST
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