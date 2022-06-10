Is there something in Nothing phone (1) you should care about?

We have more than a month’s wait ahead of us but ever since Nothing announced that it had a phone in the works, some details have inadvertently been doing the rounds of the internet. The company also teased some incoming details through a fun exchange on Twitter between Pei, Android’s official handle, and Qualcomm’s official handle, what feels like many moons ago.

We learned from that conversation that the Nothing phone (1) would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and run Android. Then in March this year, Nothing gave us a first look at the software, Nothing OS, which is based on Android (pretty close to stock Android) with dot-matrix elements throughout the UI. The company also rolled out the Nothing OS launcher for some select Android devices.

We also know that the Nothing phone (1) is going to have some “elements of transparency”. This means that there will be design elements in common with Nothing’s first product - the Nothing ear (1) and have parts that are transparent. Some rumours have suggested that the Nothing phone (1) might sport illuminating light strips on the back of the device.

The company also revealed that the Nothing phone (1) will have a recycled aluminum frame, support wireless charging, and have no chin along with a transparent back. Reports suggest that the device might be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, but we’ll have to wait and find out.

The Nothing phone (1) has also received its TUV certification that revealed its 45W fast charging support. The listing also suggests that Nothing is going to ship the device without a charger. The Nothing charger is reported to be compatible with the PPS charging standard, which means that it can be used to fast charge other devices like Android smartphones and notebooks. Also, it is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000 and in India it is going to be available on Flipkart.

