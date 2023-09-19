Jio AirFiber launched in India at a starting price of Rs 599: Check plans, availability

Reliance Jio AirFiber has been launched and is live in 8 cities. The AirFiber Plans start at a price of Rs 599. The most expensive plan is available at Rs 3,999. The technology was unveiled in last year's Reliance AGM but we got a good look at its use case and benefits during the 2023 AGM. The AirFiber will be competing directly with Airtel Xstream AirFiber which essentially provides a similar service.

The new Jio AirFiber will be available in the following cities:

-Ahmedabad

-Bengaluru

-Chennai

-Delhi

-Hyderabad

-Kolkata

-Mumbai

-Pune

Through Jio AirFiber, the company plans to bundle home entertainment, broadband and digital services

What is Jio AirFiber?

Jio AirFiber is like a WiFi hotspot or a router but the difference is that it uses high-speed 5G technology instead of fiber optics. The primary benefit of the new technology lies in its portability and ease of use. You just need to purchase the Jio AirFiber unit, then place it at a convenient spot in your house, just plug it in, and turn it on.

Also Read: Jio AirFiber, AirFiber Max launched in India: Price, benefits, plans, availability and How to install

Here are the top benefits of the Jio AirFiber listed by Reliance Jio:

JioAirFiber will enable:

1. Digital Entertainment

a. 550+ Digital TV Channels: TV channels will available in high-definition

b. Catch-up TV: Users can also go back as long as they want and pull out their favourite shows

c. 16+ OTT Apps: JioAirFiber users get free access to the OTT apps. Users can also utilize this subscription and use the apps across any device of their choice such as TV, Laptop, Mobile or Tablet.

2. Broadband

a. Indoor WiFi Service: Jio will provide WiFi connectivity and high-speed broadband experience in all parts of your house or business premise

3. Smart Home service:

a. Cloud PC for Education and Work-from-home

b. Security and Surveillance solutions

c. Healthcare

d. Education

e. Smart Home IOT

f. Gaming

g. Home Networking

4. Home Devices at no additional cost:

a. WiFi router for coverage in your home or business premise

b. 4k Smart Set Top Box

c. Voice-active remote

Detailed prices of Jio AirFiber:

Reliance Jio AirFiber Plans

Jio AirFiber Booking Process

Interested buyers who are eligible for the offers can book the AirFiber by paying a token amount of Rs 100. The company will then contact you for further steps. According to Jio, the installation of the AirFiber will start from October 1. The company will contact the buyer using SMS and WhatsApp.

The company claims that the device can be just plugged in to make it work. However, according to the company's FAQ section, in order to ensure an ultra-fast connection, an outdoor unit will be installed on your terrace/rooftop or outside your home. This installation service is chargeable at Rs 1,000 but will be waived off in case you opt for an annual plan.

Speaking at the launch of JioAirFiber, Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “Our extensive fiber-to-the-home service JioFiber, already serves over 10 million customers, with hundreds of thousands more getting connected each month. But there are still millions of homes and small businesses to be connected at a rapid pace. With JioAirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to rapidly cover every home in our country with similar quality of service. JioAirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services and broadband, through its solutions across education, health, surveillance and smart home."

Watch: Elon Musk drives Israel PM Netanyahu and his wife in Tesla Cybertruck. Know all about the much-anticipated truck by Tesla and its futuristic features

Watch: Who is Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh? Why is Shubh controversial amid Khalistan row? All you need to know

Watch: MotoGP Bharat on September 22-24 at Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida; Check out schedule, tickets, where to watch and more

Watch: Nithin Kamath on loan closure regulations, Anand Mahindra's wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Women’s Reservation Bill, Ritesh Agarwal on a decade of Oyo: India Inc. on X (Twitter)

Watch: Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Khalistani ‘terrorist’ whose murder has created a diplomatic rift between India and Canada?

Also read: Jio AirFiber vs Jio Fiber: How they are both different

Also read: Jio AirFiber vs Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Price, benefits, speeds compared