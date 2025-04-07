scorecardresearch
Jio extends free IPL streaming offer on JioHotstar until April 15: Full list of plans and benefits

Jio extends free IPL streaming offer on JioHotstar until April 15: Full list of plans and benefits

Cricket fans who missed Jio’s IPL offer deadline have another chance, thanks to an extended promo letting users stream matches for free on JioHotstar.

Jio IPL offer Jio IPL offer

With Season 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) well underway, Jio has extended its special JioHotstar offer that allows fans to watch IPL 2024 matches for free but only for a limited time. Originally set to expire on March 31, the offer is now valid till April 15, giving more users a chance to enjoy the tournament without paying extra for OTT subscriptions.

Unlike previous seasons, this year’s IPL matches are streaming exclusively on JioHotstar, and free access is no longer automatically available. However, Jio’s new prepaid recharge plans bridge the gap with bundled subscriptions, offering fans a convenient way to tune into every match.

Jio Prepaid Plans Offering Free JioHotstar Access

Plan

Price

Data Benefits

Voice/SMS

JioHotstar Access

Highlights

Add-on Plan

₹100

5GB (one-time)

Not included

90 days

Budget-friendly, requires active base plan

Jio Cricket Data Pack

₹195

15GB (one-time)

Not included

90 days

Ideal for cricket streaming

Comprehensive Plan

₹949

2GB/day (4G) + unlimited 5G

Unlimited calls + 100 SMS/day

84 days

Full-featured prepaid plan with OTT access

All of these plans unlock 90 days of free JioHotstar access, allowing fans to stream IPL in 4K resolution across mobile and TV platforms.

What’s Included in Jio’s IPL Offer?

• Watch IPL in 4K:

Jio users can stream every IPL 2024 match in 4K on both TV and smartphones via JioHotstar for 90 days, with no additional OTT fee.

• 50-Day Free JioFiber / JioAirFiber Trial:

Alongside the cricket offer, Jio is also rolling out a 50-day free trial of its high-speed JioFiber and JioAirFiber plans. The trial includes:

• Unlimited high-speed WiFi

• Over 800 live TV channels

• Access to 11 OTT platforms, enhancing the home-viewing experience for IPL and beyond.

How to Avail the Offer

To access the offer, users can either:

• Buy a new Jio SIM and select one of the qualifying plans

• Recharge an existing Jio number with any of the IPL-centric plans listed above

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 07, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
