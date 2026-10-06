JioHotstar expands to Middle East and North Africa regions, bringing Indian entertainment to more viewers

India’s one of the largest online streaming platforms, JioHotstar is expanding its operations across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions. The company expanded across the UK, Canada, and Singapore, and now its latest international push brings the platform to one of the world’s largest and most diverse markets for South Asian audiences.
With launches in MENA regions, viewers across countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan and Morocco, among others, will be able to watch content in up to 10 languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and other languages, popular television content from JioStar TV channels, films and some of the country’s biggest reality franchises, including the upcoming season of Koffee with Karan, and the ongoing season of Bigg Boss across six languages.