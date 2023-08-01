Kanye West back on Twitter! Account restored by Elon Musk’s X after pledge to refrain from hateful content

Kanye West, the controversial rapper-turned-entrepreneur, has had his account on the social platform formerly known as Twitter restored. The account suspension occurred in December 2022 after West shared a highly offensive image depicting a Nazi swastika embedded within the Star of David. The post was promptly removed, and at that time, Elon Musk, who owns the company, cited "incitement to violence" as the reason for the suspension.

However, after a prolonged period of deliberation and discussions between West's representatives and the Elon Musk-owned company, the decision was made to reinstate his account on the platform, now referred to as "X" after its rebranding. The restoration was reportedly contingent on West's commitment to refrain from sharing antisemitic or any other hateful content. Although the exact terms of the agreement were not publicly disclosed, an anonymous Wall Street Journal source indicated that the company had received reassurances from West in this regard.

West, now going by the name "Ye," boasts a massive following of over 31 million users on the X platform. Despite the reinstatement, West has yet to make any new posts since his suspension eight months ago. The situation has had significant consequences for West's business ventures, as he claimed to have lost around $2 billion in deals due to the fallout from his antisemitic remarks. One notable example was Adidas, which severed its business ties with the artist in response to his offensive content.

West's harmful remarks also had a personal impact on his former partner, Kim Kardashian, who discussed the challenges of dealing with his hateful statements on a recent episode of Hulu's show, "The Kardashians." The episode shed light on the repercussions of such behaviour not only on West's professional life but also on his personal relationships.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, who completed the acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, has been actively transforming the platform. Last week, he announced the renaming of the social network to "X," a decision motivated by his fondness for the letter. Under the rebranding, the new X app will encompass a wide range of features, including audio, video, messaging, and even payments and banking functionalities in the future. As part of the rebranding initiative, Musk unveiled a strikingly bright "X" sign atop the company's San Francisco headquarters.

