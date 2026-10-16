‘Knowing a name doesn’t solve spam’: Truecaller says CNAP won’t replace its caller ID in India

Must read: No more guesswork with unknown calls? Govt mandates caller name display from November 1

How does CNAP impact Truecaller services?

CNAP is a government-backed caller identification system that displays a caller's verified name, pulled from their SIM card KYC (Know Your Customer) records. It works directly through telecom service providers and does not rely on internet connections or any third-party app support like Truecaller. Initially, the service will be enabled by default for users on 4G and 5G networks.

As far as third-party app services are concerned, Truecaller says that its functions are not solely built on basic caller identification. Its services include providing real-time information from signals and community input to spot suspicious patterns. It also provides greater information apart from the name, such as “Someone you may know,” or “Likely important.” Therefore, the company claims that it offers more than just the caller’s name.

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Jhunjhunwala said, “CNAP has already been rolled out partially in many regions in the country since late last year. Since then, we have noticed that the SIM owner's name is only partially useful.”

“Knowing a name doesn't solve the rise of spam and fraud calls, which is also something Truecaller users love about our service,” he added. He further stated that CNAP could work as a good complementary feature to its services, and that the company “Welcomes the move by the government to increase transparency in mobile communication.”