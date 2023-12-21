Lava Storm 5G launched in India under price of Rs 15,000; check availability, introductory offers, other details

Lava International has announced its latest smartphone, the Storm 5G, set to enter the Indian market on December 28. The Storm 5G, positioned as a budget-friendly 5G device, will initially be available at an introductory price of Rs 11,999, below its regular price of under Rs 15,000.

Performance

Central to the Storm 5G's capabilities is the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM. Lava claims the phone achieves an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 4,20,000. The device also comes with 128GB of storage space.

Display

The smartphone boasts a 6.78-inch Full HD+ IPS display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. Lava claims the inclusion of Widevine L1 support enhances streaming quality, making it suitable for gaming and video streaming enthusiasts.

Camera

The Storm 5G features a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide dual rear camera, and a 16MP front-facing camera.

Battery and charging

The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging technology.

Software

The phone runs on stock Android 13. Lava claims the Storm 5G promises a clean and user-friendly experience. Lava also commits to an Android 14 upgrade and two years of security updates.

Design and security

The Storm 5G features a glass back and is available in two colors: Gale Green and Thunder Black. The Lava Storm 5G comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock functionality.

Detailed Pricing

Lava Storm 5G has been launched with an MRP of Rs 14,999 but Amazon is offering the device at Rs 13,499. Additionally, the buyer can avail Rs 1,500 discount in the form of a bank offer, bringing the price down to Rs 11,999.