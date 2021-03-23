Lenovo launches Yoga Slim 7i Carbon premium laptop for Rs 1,19,990

Expanding its premium laptop line-up in India, Lenovo has launched Yoga Slim 7i Carbon. Designed for business leaders and entrepreneurs, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is a light-weight, premium machine powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processor. Prices starting Rs 1,19,990, the machine will be available on Lenovo.com starting today and other channels including 400+ Lenovo Exclusive Stores from 25 March onwards.

"At Lenovo, we work towards ensuring all Yoga users are empowered to achieve more, in today's age of smarter living. The new Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is a testament to how we continuously break the innovation boundaries by blending smarter technology with a premium design for our Yoga laptops. With featherweight portability, ultra-durable strength and a premium chic Moon White finish, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon redefines the premium ultrathin laptop segment and promises the best experience. Given the significance of laptops in the current scenario, we want to ensure this machine delivers excellent mobile performance with Intel's latest 11th Gen processor -- making it a perfect fit for business professionals and content creators who are always on the move," says Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India.

Yoga Slim 7i Carbon has a 13-inch Quad-HD display with 91 per cent active area ratio in modern 16:10 proportions. The ultra-wide-angle display offers over 4 million pixels at 227 PPI along with 300-nit brightness increases outdoor visibility. Weighing 966 g, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon has a sleek cover constructed from multiple layers of carbon fiber, commonly seen in supercars, and proprietary 2nd generation Web-Core 2.0 Carbon Fiber that reduces material weight by up to 40 per cent while increasing durability. This has helped Lenovo get the lightest carbon fiber material with 25 per cent higher rigidity. The machine has been subjected to Lenovo's strict in-house reliability test and nine military-grade tests for durability, meeting MIL-STD-810G standards.

With the Intel Evo platform onboard, the Yoga Slim i7 is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors along with Intel Iris X graphics, lightning-fast Gigabit speeds with Intel WiFi 6, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports for speedy transfers and charging. The Windows 10 Home machine is available in 8/16GB RAM options and SSD 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB. The machine features Lenovo Smart Assist for a safer, smarter platform for zero-touch login, lock with presence detection and facial recognition, and AI-powered attention-sensing using Glance by Mirametrix. It supports Amazon Alexa voice assistant and Lenovo Q-Control, using Lenovo Intelligent Thermal System 4.0 to overdrive system performance and extends battery life. Besides, the Lenovo Vantage application enables deeper customisation of smart settings, added protection from security threats, and diagnosis of computer performance issues.

