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Lenovo ThinkBook 14x unveiled in India: Under 990g with AI features and OLED display

Lenovo ThinkBook 14x unveiled in India: Under 990g with AI features and OLED display

Lenovo has launched a ThinkBook laptop in India with Intel Core Ultra processors, AI capabilities, a high-refresh OLED option and configurations designed for hybrid work and learning on the move.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 2:21 PM IST
Lenovo ThinkBook 14x unveiled in India: Under 990g with AI features and OLED displayLenovo ThinkBook 14x weighs under 990 grams and features Intel Core Ultra processors. (Photo: Lenovo)

Lenovo has launched the ThinkBook 14x in India, targeting professionals and students who want a laptop that is easy to carry without compromising on performance and productivity. The new notebook weighs less than 990 grams and measures just 12.9mm thick, with an all-aluminium chassis built for portability.

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Lenovo has positioned it as a Copilot+ PC powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors for AI-powered tasks and multitasking. The laptop comes with a 14-inch display, while the top-end configuration gets a 2.8K 120Hz OLED panel. It also promises all-day battery life, making it aimed at users who need to work or study on the move.

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ThinkBook 14x features

The 14-inch display offers up to 2.8K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness and 100% colour gamut coverage across DCI-P3/sRGB. It has a 16:10 aspect ratio and Eyesafe Certified 2.0 blue-light protection. The laptop also gets a backlit keyboard, a widened glass touchpad and Lenovo Smart Connect for connecting multiple devices.

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Lenovo says the ThinkBook 14x has been tested to MIL-STD-810H durability standards. It includes two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports with always-on charging and a full-size HDMI port. Dual SSD slots allow storage expansion, while built-in sensors can automatically adjust keyboard lighting and blur the screen when someone is looking over your shoulder.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14x price and configurations

The ThinkBook 14x starts at ₹1,08,990 and is available on Lenovo’s official website with Custom-to-Order options. Configurations include Intel Core Ultra 5 226V and Core Ultra 7 256V processors, 16GB memory, and 512GB or 1TB storage. Battery capacities range from 54.7Wh to 65Wh, while all listed configurations come with Windows 11 Pro and Wi-Fi 6E. Lenovo has also announced a limited-period launch offer.

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Published on: Oct 7, 2026 2:21 PM IST
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