Lenovo ThinkBook 14x unveiled in India: Under 990g with AI features and OLED display

Must Read: Garmin CIRQA launched in India at ₹25,990: This screen-free smart band can track 80+ activities

ThinkBook 14x features

The 14-inch display offers up to 2.8K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness and 100% colour gamut coverage across DCI-P3/sRGB. It has a 16:10 aspect ratio and Eyesafe Certified 2.0 blue-light protection. The laptop also gets a backlit keyboard, a widened glass touchpad and Lenovo Smart Connect for connecting multiple devices.

Advertisement

Must Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top 5 affordable AI laptops to consider, with sale prices starting at ₹56,490

Lenovo says the ThinkBook 14x has been tested to MIL-STD-810H durability standards. It includes two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports with always-on charging and a full-size HDMI port. Dual SSD slots allow storage expansion, while built-in sensors can automatically adjust keyboard lighting and blur the screen when someone is looking over your shoulder.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14x price and configurations

The ThinkBook 14x starts at ₹1,08,990 and is available on Lenovo’s official website with Custom-to-Order options. Configurations include Intel Core Ultra 5 226V and Core Ultra 7 256V processors, 16GB memory, and 512GB or 1TB storage. Battery capacities range from 54.7Wh to 65Wh, while all listed configurations come with Windows 11 Pro and Wi-Fi 6E. Lenovo has also announced a limited-period launch offer.