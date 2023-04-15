LipIO: Control devices, tune guitar, DJ with your lips and tongue; see how it works

Researchers from the University of Chicago have developed a groundbreaking user interface that uses small lip and tongue movements to transmit and receive digital information. This innovative technology, called LipIO, has the potential to revolutionise communication for people with disabilities who may not have the use of their hands or eyes.

LipIO consists of a thin, flexible plastic sheet embedded with conductive materials, which is affixed to the skin with electrodes that make contact with the lips. It operates through electrostimulation, where the capacitive touch of the lower lip or tongue inputs information to the top layer of the sheet. The inventors used off-the-shelf hobbyist-grade components to create LipIO, and have open-sourced all of their work.

While LipIO is an ideal solution for people with disabilities, the researchers envision numerous alternative uses for this technology. It has already been demonstrated to have various practical uses, including tuning a guitar, receiving navigation information while cycling, and providing DJs with an extra control source for adding effects.

LipIO could also be applied to virtual reality applications. In fact, the researchers propose a related haptic interface that could simulate a realistic sense of taste while in VR. This would build upon previous research, which demonstrated the successful application of electrical stimulation to the tongue to produce basic taste sensations such as sour, salty, bitter, and sweet. The researchers even imagine users being able to taste virtual ice cream in the metaverse.

Although LipIO is still a cumbersome piece of hardware with many wires, the researchers are already working on shrinking the technology down to make it more practical for everyday use. They also plan to eliminate the need for regular lip-licking to make the device more appropriate for public spaces.

The open-source nature of the project means that other researchers and developers can build upon this technology to create even more innovative solutions.

