Lucknow man orders phones worth Rs 95,000 on COD; kills delivery agent

Police investigate the murder of a delivery driver who was allegedly strangled and his body dumped in a canal after delivering two expensive phones.

A 30-year-old delivery driver, Bharat Sahu, has been allegedly murdered in Lucknow after delivering two expensive phones to a customer who had opted for cash on delivery (COD). The accused, Gajanan, and his accomplice, Akash, have been arrested by the police.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shashank Singh, Gajanan had ordered two phones from Flipkart: a Vivo worth Rs. 45,000 and another Android phone worth Rs. 50,000, totalling approximately Rs. 95,000. When Sahu arrived to deliver the phones on September 23rd, Gajanan and Akash allegedly strangled him and disposed of his body in the Indira Canal.

After Sahu's family filed a missing persons report on September 25th, the police traced Gajanan's number through Sahu's call records. During interrogation, Akash confessed to the crime, leading to the arrest of both suspects.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is currently searching for Sahu's body in the canal.

This tragic incident highlights the potential risks faced by delivery drivers, particularly when handling high-value items with cash-on-delivery options.

Published on: Oct 01, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
