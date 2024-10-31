'Mark is a learn-it-all': Meta exec who worked with CEO Zuckerberg for 20 yrs reveals his growth secret

Naomi Gleit, Meta’s Head of Product and one of its longest-serving employee, recently shared her experiences of working closely with Mark Zuckerberg on a show called Lenny's Podcast. Gleit, who joined the company when it was still called Facebook, revealed the key lessons she has learned from nearly two decades working with Zuckerberg. Here’s what she had to say:

Zuckerberg’s 'learn-it-all' mindset



Gleit described Zuckerberg as a “learn-it-all, not a know-it-all” commending his commitment to personal growth and rapid skill acquisition. As an example, she mentioned how Zuckerberg set a personal goal to learn Mandarin and achieved an “8th-grade fluency” in just one year. His constant upskilling, she says, reflects his drive to stay informed and capable in an evolving tech landscape.

Life lessons from Zuckerberg’s philosophy

Reflecting on a memorable experience, Gleit shared Zuckerberg’s “four steps to approach life,” which he presented to middle schoolers during an after-school business class he co-taught nearly a decade ago. The four points were:

Love yourself

Only then can you truly serve others

Focus on what you can control

For those things, never give up

These points, Gleit observed, offer insights into Zuckerberg’s personal philosophy. She admitted that “focusing on what you can control” was the most challenging for her, highlighting the struggle between ambition and acceptance of limitations.

Creating a feedback-driven culture at Meta



Gleit credited Zuckerberg for fostering a culture of honest feedback at Meta, where leaders are encouraged to provide direct input—even to Zuckerberg himself. She pointed out that many high-profile figures often lose access to genuine feedback as their success grows, but Zuckerberg has intentionally built a leadership culture that values it.

This commitment to transparency has reportedly helped Meta maintain a more accurate feedback loop. Chief Technology Officer Andrew “Boz” Bosworth has also discussed Zuckerberg’s feedback approach, describing how Zuckerberg often challenges suggestions initially to “pressure test” them, though he often implements the feedback in the end.

Zuckerberg has shown a willingness to be direct about Meta’s goals and workforce expectations. In a 2022 town hall, he bluntly acknowledged that some employees might not align with Meta’s direction, a statement that prefaced the company’s "year of efficiency," during which Meta enacted widespread layoffs following tougher performance reviews.

As Meta celebrated its 20th anniversary, Zuckerberg shared reflections on his journey, noting some regrets around allowing external criticism to shape the company’s direction. He acknowledged that early feedback on his public demeanour led him to become “more careful and scripted,” though he aims to feel more comfortable in his role as he matures.