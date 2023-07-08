Mark Zuckerberg’s old chat calling Facebook users 'dumb' resurfaces, see Elon Musk’s reaction

In the wake of Meta's highly anticipated launch of the 'Threads' app, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO, finds himself once again under public scrutiny. An old text message allegedly sent by Zuckerberg resurfaced on Twitter, where he derogatorily referred to Facebook users as 'dumb f****' for willingly sharing their personal data.

The resurgence of these controversial messages was brought to light by Twitter user @andrewmichaelio, who shared the alleged messages attributed to a 19-year-old Zuckerberg. These messages were accompanied by a link to a 2010 Business Insider article that documented an exchange that took place shortly after the launch of Facebook from Zuckerberg's Harvard dorm room.

According to the text messages, Zuckerberg wrote, "Yeah, so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard, just ask me. I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SNS."

In response, a friend inquired, "What? How did you manage to obtain all that?"

To which Zuckerberg callously replied, "People just submitted it. I don't know why they 'trust me.' Dumb f****."

Musk replied to the tweet with just two exclamation marks. While the details of Musk's remarks are not provided, his involvement in the conversation adds a new layer to the ongoing competition between the two tech moguls and their respective social media endeavours.

Meanwhile, according to market intelligence firms Data.ai (formerly App Annie) and Sensor Tower, the initial data highlights the significant impact made by Threads in the realm of social media. Data.ai's analysis revealed that the app garnered a staggering 30 million downloads on its launch day, a statistic publicly disclosed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

This remarkable figure positions Threads as the most downloaded non-game app in history and the second most downloaded app across both iOS and Android platforms. Surpassing Threads in first place, as confirmed by Data.ai, is the mobile game Mario Kart Tour, which accumulated an impressive 38.6 million downloads on its own launch day.

