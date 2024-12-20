Maruti Suzuki to launch e-VITARA SUV; company shares first teaser of electric SUV

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is preparing to enter the electric vehicle market with the launch of its first production-ready electric SUV, the e VITARA. The vehicle will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Recently unveiled by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Milan, Italy, the e VITARA is a global model built in India for international markets.

Related Articles

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, emphasized the company's focus on sustainability and innovation. He stated that the e VITARA reflects their commitment to sustainable mobility and technological progress. By integrating advanced electric technology with a customer-centric approach, Maruti Suzuki aims to offer a transformative product.

Banerjee pointed out that a significant challenge to EV adoption is the limited charging infrastructure. To tackle this, Maruti Suzuki plans to introduce a comprehensive EV ecosystem along with the e VITARA, which includes home charging solutions and nationwide fast-charging stations at their dealerships and service centres. Banerjee expressed the company's goal to make EV ownership more accessible and appealing to a broader audience.

The e VITARA is described as an 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser,' combining advanced electric performance with a modern design. Maruti Suzuki aims to present the vehicle as a practical and stylish choice for contemporary consumers, keeping up with market trends and customer expectations. This initiative highlights Maruti Suzuki's efforts to enter the EV segment and lead India's shift towards electric mobility.

Maruti Suzuki to increase prices from January



Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will increase car prices by 4 per cent starting January 2025. The company said the price hike is due to higher costs of materials and operations. Prices will vary depending on the model.

Maruti Suzuki is trying to reduce costs to limit the impact on customers, but some of the increased expenses will still be passed on. After the announcement, the company’s stock price rose by 1.73 per cent to ₹11,374.55 on Friday, with a 10.16 per cent gain so far this year.

The price increase will affect cars sold under both the Arena and Nexa brands. Popular models like the Dzire, Swift, WagonR, Alto K10, S-Presso, Ertiga, Baleno, and Grand Vitara will become more expensive. The announcement follows a similar move by Hyundai, which also plans to raise prices soon. Buyers might consider purchasing a car before the price increase takes effect in January.