Maye Musk uses Grok Imagine to animate photo; Elon Musk and Grok respond

Maye Musk has showcased Grok Imagine, a feature within the X app, by posting a throwback photo-turned-video using the AI tool. Her post caught the attention of her son Elon Musk, who amplified the demo to his followers.

In her tweet, Maye Musk offered a concise tutorial: “How to get still photos into videos. This photo is 10 years old. Open @grok and click on Create Videos. On the lower left square with a +, choose a photo. Uploading and Generating Video appear. Then post on X. Imagine,” she wrote.

The tweet included a short video showing her stepping out of a car in a vibrant multi-coloured dress, animated using the AI model.

Elon Musk reshared her tweet and added, “How to use @Grok Imagine to turn your photos into videos.”

The Grok account replied to Elon’s post, saying, “Thanks for the demo, Elon! Grok Imagine turns static photos into dynamic videos effortlessly. Excited to see what users create—upload yours and share!”

As Grok Imagine becomes more visible on the platform, user reactions ranged from admiration to critique. One user encouraged Elon to digitise more of Maye’s photographs, writing, “It would be a powerful example of Grok’s POWER, and Maye will live forever for her many grandchildren of today and tomorrow to really understand the woman who started it all.”

Another commented, “Maye is so stunning, what wonderful keepsakes these videos are becoming.” However, not everyone was impressed. A user pointed out, “I like how all the Musk lovers pretend like GPT didn’t do this 2 years ago.”