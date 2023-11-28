Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a Swiftie: From eating 4,000 calories to adequate sleep; a quick look into his daily routine

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, one of the richest people in the world, is a Taylor Swift fan. As per a Facebook Q&A, Zuckerberg’s daily routine includes waking up at 8 am, training with Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters and listening to Taylor Swift with his daughters.

In an interview with Forbes, Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan revealed that her husband reads or codes with his daughters as a part of their daily good nights. She said that he is “learning every lyric of the Taylor Swift songs.

Recently, Zuckerberg along with his family also attended Taylor Swift’s concert during her Eras Tour in Santa Clara, California. He posted a picture on Instagram where his face is painted with glitter. He captioned it, “Life of girl dad.”

He also revealed that his morning starts by scrolling through his mobile phone and using Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp. He stated, “The first thing I do is look at my phone. I look at Facebook to see what's going on in the world. It's a pretty sad situation to be honest. I have contacts and I can't see very well. And before I put my contacts in I often look to see what is going on Facebook.”

In terms of physical exercises, he had replaced running about three times a week with jiu-jitsu and MMA training sessions every week, reported the New York Post. The 39-year-old Meta CEO further added that also does strength and conditioning work, along with mobility training. He stated that he has been eating 4,000 calories a day to keep up with such an intense training regimen.

Back in 2015, he told CNN that he saves his mind from pressing decisions by wearing the same outfit every day. He spends around 50–60 hours per week in the office and spends his “whole life” constantly thinking and working for the company. His “work uniform” includes a grey t-shirt, jeans and sneakers.

Zuckerberg also prioritises sleep and makes sure that he gets proper eight hours of sleep to recharge himself and prepare for the next day’s challenges.

