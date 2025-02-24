Meta faces backlash after doubling executive bonuses following 3,600 job cuts

Tech giant Meta is under fire for approving massive executive bonuses just days after laying off 3,600 employees. According to a recent corporate filing, the company’s Compensation, Nominating, and Governance Committee (CNGC) increased executive bonuses to 200% of their base salary, more than double the previous 75%.

The bonus hike, approved on February 13, 2025, does not include CEO Mark Zuckerberg but applies to Meta’s top executives. The company defended the move, citing the need to stay competitive with industry peers, but the timing has drawn sharp criticism.

Meta claims its executive compensation was lagging behind competitors, stating in its filing: “Before the increase, the target total cash compensation for executives was at or below the 15th percentile compared to those in similar roles at rival firms. Following this increase, their compensation now aligns with approximately the 50th percentile of the industry.”

The board argues that boosting bonuses is essential to retain top talent, but many see the decision as a tone-deaf response to the recent wave of layoffs.

Meta’s decision comes just a week after slashing 5% of its workforce, citing “low performance” as the reason for job cuts. The contrast between rewarding executives and terminating employees has sparked a public outcry.

Social media users voiced their frustration, with one person commenting: “Executives always believe they deserve more money, regardless of performance. Meanwhile, thousands of employees are out of work looking for opportunities.”

Another added: “Always more for the top, less for workers. Meta’s leadership is out of touch.”

Some ex-Meta employees have questioned the legitimacy of the layoffs, claiming the job cuts were not performance-based but instead a cost-cutting measure.

A former employee alleged: “Meta is the cruelest tech company. People were laid off for reasons beyond performance, including those on approved leave. It’s all about financial gain.”

While some industry experts acknowledge that Meta’s executive pay is now more in line with competitors, the timing of the announcement has raised concerns. A social media user noted: “Adjusting pay to industry standards is understandable, but doing it right after massive layoffs? That’s a PR disaster.”