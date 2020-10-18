Micromax's second coming: Check out price, features of new 'in' series phones

Micromax is coming back to the Indian smartphone market. The company's co-founder Rahul Sharma had posted a video of the brand new 'in' series. While the company has not revealed the lineup or any specifications, leaksters have revealed Micromax's 'in' series two new models.

The budget phones would be priced around Rs 7,000-Rs 15,000. The Micromax phones are likely to be launched in the first week of November. There is no official information on the launch date yet.

One of the Micromax phones would run on MediaTek's Helio G35 processor, as mentioned by The Mobile Indian.The device would come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and will be available in two combinations -- 2GB RAM with 32GB built-in storage, and 3GB RAM and 32GB built-in storage. The phone would be powered by a 5,000mAH battery.

When it comes to cameras, the 2GB variant of the Micromax phone would come with a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The front camera would be an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The 3GB variant would have as many as three cameras on the back. The setup would have a 13 MP, 5 MP and 2 MP sensors. There would a 13 MP sensor for selfie camera.

Sharma posted a nearly 2-minute video to announce the company's return. He said that with the influx of Chinese handset companies, Micromax saw a decline in market share.

"I wasn't defeated then but I was content with everything that I had achieved. But what happened at the border wasn't right. So, when our Prime Minister gave the clarion call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, we decided to respond to that. And so Micromax India is coming back with a new smartphone called 'in'," he said.

