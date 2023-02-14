scorecardresearch
Microsoft-owned LinkedIn lays off employees in recruitment department: Report

The employment-focused social media platform LinkedIn has reportedly laid off employees from the recruitment department on Monday

Microsoft's LinkedIn has become the latest tech company to be hit with layoffs. The employment-focused social media platform LinkedIn has reportedly laid off employees from the recruitment department. 

According to a report by news website The Information, LinkedIn laid off staff in its recruting department on Monday. However, the report did not mention the number of employees impacted by the layoffs. 
 

(More details to be added)

Published on: Feb 14, 2023, 1:42 PM IST
Posted by: Smriti Mishra, Feb 14, 2023, 1:39 PM IST
