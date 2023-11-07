Mumbai-based CA loses over Rs 2 cr to fake custom officers

A Mumbai-based chartered accountant lost over Rs 2 crore after being tricked by scammers who posed as customs duty officers.

The scammers, through a carefully crafted WhatsApp message, informed the victim that a parcel addressed to him contained counterfeit passports and 75 grams of MDMA, a prohibited drug.

They demanded customs duty to release the parcel, instilling a sense of urgency and fear in the victim's mind, reported The Hindu.

The incident occurred on November 2 when the scammer contacted the Mumbai-based CA via WhatsApp, claiming to have seized a parcel containing fake passports and MDMA destined for an overseas address using the CA's Aadhaar card details.

The scammer, exploiting the CA's concern and fear of potential legal repercussions, manipulated the victim into believing that he needed to pay customs duty to clear the parcel and protect his identity. Panicked and unaware of the fraudulent nature of the call, the CA followed the scammer's instructions, transferring a staggering sum of Rs 2.25 crore to the designated account.

The fraudster then stated that the matter had been turned over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and demanded that the victim prove his innocence and lack of black money. To do this, the victim was allegedly instructed to move 75 per cent of his bank account savings to six additional bank accounts. The scammer stated that the money would be refunded after inspections from the Reserve Bank of India.

When the victim deposited the first installment of funds, he received a forged receipt in the name of the Finance Ministry. The remaining funds were then sent over the next two days. In this manner, he allegedly transferred Rs 2.25 crore into six other bank accounts. According to the Cyber Crime wing, the funds were made into 36 bank accounts.

After the caller began threatening him and demanding more money, the victim suspected foul play. He subsequently reported the event to the police, who initiated an initial investigation.

