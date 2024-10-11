New OTT releases this weekend: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar highlights

A new set of highly-anticipated movies and web series is arriving on popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, JioCinema, and SonyLIV this week. From action-packed adventures to compelling dramas, these releases promise to cater to varied tastes and offer something for every kind of viewer. Whether you are looking for suspenseful thrillers, nostalgic dramas, or supernatural tales, there is plenty to explore across different streaming services. Here are the top OTT releases available for streaming this weekend.

Weekend's top OTT releases to stream:

Raat Jawaan Hai on SonyLIV - A comedy-drama that tells the story of three friends reminiscing about their spontaneous trips while struggling to find time in their busy adult lives. Available now on SonyLIV.

Vedaa on ZEE5 - Watch this gripping action-thriller about a young woman fighting against a repressive regime. As she battles moral challenges and navigates her journey for freedom, audiences will be on the edge of their seats. Streaming on ZEE5.

Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1 on Netflix - The Pogues are back with another treasure hunt as they dive into Blackbeard's captain's log. Get ready for action, mystery, and adventure. Available now on Netflix.

Teacup on JioCinema - Neighbours in rural Georgia are forced to put aside their differences and unite against a deadly, mysterious threat. A thrilling horror story that you can stream on JioCinema.

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank on Amazon Prime Video - The popular horror-comedy franchise returns as Vicky and his friends face new dangers in Chanderi involving a headless ghost abducting women. Catch the excitement on Amazon Prime Video.

Sarfira on Disney+ Hotstar - The inspiring story of a common man aspiring to start his own airline amidst the competitive aviation industry. Stream this motivational drama on Disney+ Hotstar.

Vaazhai on Disney+ Hotstar - Set in 1998 Tamil Nadu, this heartfelt drama follows Sivanaindhan, a bright student facing the challenges of poverty and family struggles. Watch it now on Disney+ Hotstar.

Citadel: Diana on Amazon Prime Video - Set in 2030 Milan, this action series features ex-agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh as they navigate a world with erased memories after the fall of Citadel. Stream this action-packed thriller on Amazon Prime Video.

Girl Haunts Boy on Netflix - A supernatural story about a young boy who forms an unexpected friendship with the spirit of a 1920s girl in his new home. Available on Netflix.

Uprising on Netflix - Experience the historical action thriller based on the 1939 Warsaw Ghetto uprising, featuring Donald Sutherland and Jon Voight. Streaming now on Netflix.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft on Netflix - Follow Lara Croft on an epic global adventure as she attempts to recover a stolen artefact, spanning locations from England's cliffs to China's peaks. Available on Netflix.