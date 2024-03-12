New Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets coming on March 18; see details

Qualcomm, the renowned American chipmaker, has set the stage for an eagerly awaited event on March 18, promising the revelation of a groundbreaking chipset. The company tantalizingly hinted at the arrival of a "new flagship product," strongly suggesting the imminent debut of the much-anticipated Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. Alongside, expectations are rife for the unveiling of the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 has been a subject of fervent speculation since the onset of the year, swirling within the tech rumour mill. Identified by its model code SM8635, this marvel is crafted by TSMC using cutting-edge 4nm technology. Boasting a formidable configuration, it features a dominant CPU core clocked at 2.9 GHz, complemented by an Adreno 735 GPU operating at a frequency of 900 MHz.

While details surrounding the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 remain shrouded in mystery, compelling hints have emerged. Earlier reports today suggested that the OnePlus Ace 3V could potentially be the inaugural handset to integrate this innovative chipset. However, neither the smartphone manufacturer nor the chipmaker has yet disclosed any substantive information, leaving enthusiasts eagerly awaiting further updates.