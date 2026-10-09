Starlink India approval: Rajeev Chandrasekhar cites security concerns, asks Elon Musk to be patient

The former Union minister of state for electronics and information technology said the companies needed to establish safety and trust through security verification before moving to the spectrum allocation stage.

Security risks

Chandrasekhar said satellite internet protocol (IP) services raised several security concerns, particularly in India, which has faced decades of terrorism and insurgency allegedly supported by hostile state actors in neighbouring countries.

Citing the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the recent Pahalgam attack, he said satellite communication had been a preferred mode of communication for terrorists. He also highlighted the additional challenges posed by satellite-based voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services and encryption.

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“These are not insurmountable, but new capabilities and capacity have to be built to ensure safety and trust,” Chandrasekhar said in his post on X.

He acknowledged that addressing these concerns would require building the necessary technical and institutional capabilities, but maintained that security considerations could not be overlooked while introducing new technologies.

Dear Elon @elonmusk You hv certainly stirred up plenty of reaction with ur posts. But this needs a response from me, as did ur “Electronic Voting machines can be hacked” post from some time ago. As someone who knows a little bit abt Telecom as someone who played a decent-ish role in building Indias wireless sector as an Entrepreneur and then as a policy maker , let me share my thoughts. It is true that Indias Telecom was a sector beset with opaqueness and corruption for several decades - where cronies ruled under the benevolent love and the politics of ur latest fan (name not withheld - @RahulGandhi ) But under PM @narendramodi , 3 principles govern the tech (including Telecom/Internet) sector. Open, Safe & Trusted and Accountable. #OSTA ✅ Open - Free from any monopoly-duopoly. Free and fair competition. ✅ #SafeAndTrusted - Infra, Network , Platforms must be safe and trusted. ✅ Accountable - Every participant should be legally accountable for safety and trust. I was a MP first and then part of PM @narendramodi jis team when this framework was developed. I have more than a little experience of fighting years of political and bureaucratic opaqueness and corruption, which shaped these principles. so todays India is not that old crony driven India. I am not in govt anymore and certainly dont speak for it. But it seems to me that Govt has made it clear: all three satcom licensees are at broadly the same stage of ensuring security clearance by verifying its safety and trust first, then spectrum. Satellite IP services have many security implications. More so in a country like India which has faced years of Terror and insurgency supported by inmical state actors in our neighbourhood. From 26/11 terror attacks to recent ones in Pahalgam, satcom has been preferred comm for Terrorists. Satellite VOIP and encryption creates more challenges security wise. Not insurmountable but new capabilities and capacity hv to be built to ensure Safety and Trust. I hv used @Starlink and I think its awesome technology - and represents a new era in mobility innovation. No doubt. But a country has to plan for itself and its interests before every new choice. Thats what India is doing. Patience is unavoidable and in this case is a necessity. — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) October 9, 2026

‘Patience is a necessity’

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Despite defending the regulatory process, Chandrasekhar praised Starlink's technology, describing it as an impressive innovation that could represent a new era in mobility.

He said he had used Starlink and considered it an important technological development, but stressed that countries needed to evaluate their national interests before adopting new services.

“A country has to plan for itself and its interests before every new choice. That's what India is doing. Patience is unavoidable and in this case is a necessity,” he said.

Chandrasekhar also outlined three principles that, according to him, govern India's technology, telecom and internet sectors under Prime Minister Narendra Modi: openness, safety and trust, and accountability.

The framework calls for free and fair competition without monopolies or duopolies, secure and trusted infrastructure, networks and platforms, and legal accountability for all participants.

Government rejects Musk's allegation

The exchange followed Musk's allegations that domestic business interests were preventing Starlink from entering the Indian market.

The Union telecom ministry rejected the allegation on Thursday, stating that all satellite communication companies were subject to the same regulatory and security requirements.

Starlink's entry into India could expand internet connectivity in remote and underserved areas. However, the company must complete the applicable regulatory and security processes before commencing commercial operations in the country.