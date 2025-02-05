No, you can't buy cars on Zepto; new ad is just for test drives of Skoda Kylaq

The quick commerce craze seems to have taken over the automotive world. In a teaser published online, quick commerce brand Zepto has shown that buyers can now purchase Skoda cars on its app, and Zepto will deliver them.

The teaser video is published in collaboration with Skoda India. It shows a Zepto delivery boy walking into a Skoda car showroom and announcing that he's there to pick up an order. The video then shows the showroom executive directing the delivery boy to his "order", which is supposedly a Skoda Kylaq, the new sub-compact SUV from the automaker. The video ends with the text "Skoda x Zepto: Coming soon", and the caption mentions says "Coming soon on 8th Feb!"

While the initial impression was that users will be able to purchase Skoda cars on Zepto, the quick commerce platform's CEO has now clarified on LinkedIn that Zepto isn't delivering cars. The teaser video is just to announce that Zepto users will be able to request test drives of the new Skoda Kylaq on the app.

However, Aadit Palicha seems to have kept the door open for any possibility, as he ended his LinkedIn post with the words "who knows what the future holds".

While most users associate quick commerce services like Zepto, Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart with small cart purchases, there is a growing market of buyers making more expensive purchases, as is clear from the availability of high value electronics like iPhones and PlayStations on these platforms.