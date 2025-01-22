You can now buy Xiaomi, Nokia, iPhones on Blinkit, with more phones coming soon

In a significant expansion of its quick commerce portfolio, Blinkit has broadened its offerings to include quick delivery of smartphones like the Redmi 13 5G, Redmi 14C, iPhone 16, and Nokia 105 on the platform. The announcement was confirmed by Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa in a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he outlined the company’s vision to bring more convenience to consumers who require gadgets on short notice.

Blinkit also offers accessories like wireless earbuds, power banks, charging cables, and smartwatches in select cities. This marks a significant shift for quick commerce platforms, traditionally associated with daily essentials, towards catering to the growing appetite for tech products in India.

Blinkit is not alone in this domain. Swiggy Instamart and Zepto, both strong players in India’s quick commerce space, have also ventured into gadgets. Swiggy Instamart offers earphones, speakers, soundbars, smartwatches, even computer accessories like keyboards, mouse, and storage devices. Recently in January 2025, Zepto announced that it will now deliver Asus accessories, including premium mice and keyboards, in major cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

India's quick commerce market has experienced significant growth and transformation in recent years. As of 2023, the market was valued at approximately $3 billion and is projected to reach $40 billion by 2030. This expansion is driven by increasing consumer demand for rapid delivery services, with annual sales expected to rise to $6 billion in 2024, up from $3.5 billion in 2023.

The competitive landscape has also evolved. According to recent estimates, Blinkit is the market leader with a 46% share, followed by Zepto with 29% and Swiggy Instamart in third with 25% market share. Additionally, Amazon has entered the quick commerce arena, conducting trials for 15-minute grocery deliveries, thereby intensifying competition.