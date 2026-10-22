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Noise’s first open-ear earbuds is set to launch on October 27 in India: Brings 10.8mm driver, AI calling features many more at under Rs 8,000

Noise’s first open-ear earbuds is set to launch on October 27 in India: Brings 10.8mm driver, AI calling features many more at under Rs 8,000

If regular earbuds feel too isolating, Noise’s new Master Buds Open may offer a different option. Noise has priced its first open-ear earbuds at ₹7,999, positioning the Master Buds Open as a premium yet accessible alternative to conventional TWS earbuds.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 3:47 PM IST
Noise’s first open-ear earbuds is set to launch on October 27 in India: Brings 10.8mm driver, AI calling features many more at under Rs 8,000Noise Master Buds Open vs regular earbuds: What makes the open-ear design different?

Noise Master Buds Open, its first open-ear wireless earbuds, will officially launch on October 27 in India at an inaugural price of ₹7,999. The earbuds are available for pre-booking on gonoise.com and will go on sale across e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.

Price and availability

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The company is offering a launch discount of ₹3,000, bringing the introductory price to ₹7,999. Pre-booking is currently live exclusively on the Noise website, while retail and e-commerce availability begins on October 27.

The Master Buds Open will be sold in Carbon and Mercury metallic colour options. Noise says the earbuds were first unveiled globally at IFA Berlin 2026 before their India rollout.

Open-ear design

Unlike conventional earbuds that seal the ear canal, the Master Buds Open uses a clip-on C-bridge design that rests outside the ear. This allows users to listen to music while remaining aware of traffic, announcements and conversations around them, making the product aimed at commuters, gym-goers and outdoor users.

Noise says each earbud weighs 5.5 grams and is designed for extended wear. The clip-on form factor is intended to provide “guided directional audio” while keeping the ears open.

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MUST READ: Noise Master Buds Max review: Premium Bose DNA at a price that feels almost unreal

Sound by Bose tuning

The earbuds come with Sound by Bose technology and a 10.8mm custom dynamic driver with a specialised diaphragm. Noise claims the combination delivers deeper bass, clearer mids and crisper highs with balanced, distortion-free output.

Users can adjust the sound through Dynamic EQ presets in the Noise Audio app. The app also allows customisation of touch controls and access to the earbuds’ AI features.

AI and calling features

The Master Buds Open support a four-microphone ENC setup with DNN neural-network processing, which Noise says reduces background noise and distortion during calls. The earbuds also include an anti-wind MicTalk microphone for improved outdoor call clarity.

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Noise has added Chat AI for hands-free voice queries, along with AI transcription and summarisation features for meetings. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.4, dual connectivity for pairing with a phone and laptop simultaneously, spatial audio and an IPX4 rating for sweat and minor splashes.

DON'T MISS: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 Review: Premium sound meets long-term sustainability

Battery life

Noise claims up to 28 hours of total playback with the charging case, along with fast-charging support. The company positions the battery life as suitable for full-day use without frequent recharging.

With the launch, Noise expands its premium Master Series beyond in-ear and over-ear products into the open-ear segment, where it will compete with offerings from brands including boAt, OnePlus and Nothing.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 22, 2026 8:00 AM IST
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