Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 Review: Premium sound meets long-term sustainability

Must read: Sennheiser Momentum 5 series arrives with replaceable battery in India: Check features, upgrades, and more

Apart from this addition, the TWS also offers upgraded Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a sleek and lightweight design, audio customisations, and more, making it a strong contender in the premium TWS segment. However, there is one major compromise that may make you rethink your decision before spending Rs 29,990 on these earbuds.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5: Design and build

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Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 comes with a few design upgrades when it comes to the charging case. The case is compact, more premium-looking, and has other refinements for the replaceable battery function. The buds are easier to carry around in your pockets and purses without compromising on their premium feel. The case supports a USB-C charging port at the bottom, along with a screw, allowing users to change the battery.

Coming to the design of the earbuds, it retains a familiar design as its predecessor. While the build quality feels premium, the design itself remains a concern for me, as the fit is not comfortable or stable. For me, they kept falling out of my ear despite using the smaller ear tip provided in the box, making them less reliable for extended listening sessions or when moving around.

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The earbuds are slightly heavier than the previous generation, and while the difference is barely noticeable, extended hours of listening can lead to some discomfort, especially if the fit is not secure to begin with. In addition, the touch controls on the earbuds are quite unreliable, and this often leads to mis-touches since you’ll spend the majority of the time adjusting the buds to sit right. Lastly, the buds come with an IP54 rating, giving protection from sweat and dust.

However, one notable thing is that the earbuds also come with replaceable batteries, meaning users can change the batteries in both buds and the case from the comfort of their homes.

Overall, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 has the best case this year, but the persistent design and fit issues with the earbuds are drawbacks that the brand needs to address in its next iteration.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5: Sound quality, ANC, and app connectivity

With a legacy brand like Sennheiser, you may expect top-notch sound quality and performance, and the Momentum True Wireless 5 delivers those expectations, offering the kind of audio experience that lives up to the brand’s reputation. This year, the sound experience feels refined and truly premium, making it a worthy competitor in the price segment.

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Looking at its specifications, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 features a 7mm TrueResponse driver similar to the previous generation model, for rich details, deep bass, and natural vocal tuning. It supports aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive for bit-perfect wireless transmission up to 24-bit/96 kHz alongside standard SBC and AAC codecs.

It offers 3D immersive sound with Dolby Atmos and dynamic head-tracking for a more spatial and realistic listening experience. However, the spatial audio felt average. In terms of listening experience, the

sound offered impressive bass, treble, and clear vocals, offering a well-balanced audio profile. However, you may need to tune the treble range if you’re using the default setting for sharper details in vocals.

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For further customisations, the TWS supports the Sennheiser Smart Control Plus app that includes an 8-band graphic EQ, allowing users to customise their sound experience. It also includes preset EQ modes, reducing hassle for manually adjusting each frequency band.

Coming to its Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the TWS supports Tier-A Hybrid Adaptive ANC with an automatic anti-wind mode and an upgraded Natural Transparency mode. In day-to-day usage like daily office commute, background noise, and other noise, the ANC seems powerful and effective in most cases. However, we did not get the chance to test the earbuds in flight, so we cannot comment on how effectively they block out cabin noise during air travel.

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Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5: Battery

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 is backed by a 760mAh battery in the case, and 72mAh in each earbud. The company claims to offer up to 12 hours on a single charge with ANC off, and 6 hours with ANC on. In real-world testing, the earbuds met expectations, and even with heavy usage, it can easily last you more than a day of use. And since its batteries are replaceable, it can last you for years. Lastly, it takes about 1.5 hours for a complete top-up.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5: Verdict

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 offers the flagship sound experience as you expect from any earbuds in the budget. Priced at Rs 29,990, the earbuds deliver stellar high-res audio quality, powerful adaptive ANC, and reliable battery life. Its user-replaceable batteries for both the earbuds and the charging case ensure longevity, meaning users can swap out aging batteries at home instead of throwing away the entire device after a few years.

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However, it falls short in ergonomics. Persistent fit and comfort issues and its touch controls are not quite reliable, leaving room for some improvements. Despite a few flaws, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 are a sensible investment if you value repairability, sustainability, and high-end audio.

