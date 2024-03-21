Nothing announces new 'Community Edition' of Phone (2a), invites fans to design the smartphone

London-based tech company, Nothing, announced The Community Edition Project for its latest smartphone. The initiative invites community members to co-create a new variant of Phone (2a). The project is divided into four stages over six months. The stages include hardware design, wallpaper design, packaging design, and a marketing campaign. Winners at each stage will collaborate with the Nothing team.

The CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei, expressed his excitement to expand the community through this project. “We believe in a future where the boundaries of what a company is and what the community is, will be erased and hopefully become the same thing. In the future, maybe the community can also contribute code to Nothing OS or maybe they can create other products with us. We’ve got to believe in people and in the democratisation of information and knowledge. I think this is going to be a great opportunity to expand our community. This is a design and marketing co-creation project that I think will attract a lot of new creative minds. I’m excited to see what we are going to build together,” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing.

The company will judge submissions by an internal panel of experts. Winners will be invited to London for the launch of Phone (2a) Community Edition. Further details can be found on nothing.tech. Nothing, founded in 2020, has sold over 2 million products globally including Phone (1) and Phone (2). In March 2024, the company launched its third smartphone, Phone (2a).