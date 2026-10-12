Nothing’s CMF to bring 2 new Bluetooth speakers to its audio lineup: What we know

CMF Speaker S and M: What to expect

According to the X post, the CMF Speakers will make a global debut today, October 12, 2026. However, the India launch is uncertain as of now. While not much has been revealed, the FCC has revealed that the Speaker S comes with model number E494, and the Speaker M has model number E495.

CMF Speaker S&M. 12 October. https://t.co/uTEe96JJVy — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) October 9, 2026

In terms of design, the Speaker S is expected to have a carton shape with a carry handle and a matte finish in signature Carbon Black. It could feature a 40mm full-range driver paired with a passive bass radiator, offering 12W RMS output and 360-degree sound. The speaker could support Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity and offer IP54 splash resistance. In terms of battery life, the speaker could be backed by a 2,500mAh battery that may offer up to 18 hours of playback time.

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On the other hand, the Speaker M could come with a milk carton-like design equipped with a carry handle and an orange physical volume knob. It could feature dual drivers with a total 12W output and a dedicated bass boost feature. It could also offer a similar battery life to the S model, and could share Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity and offer IP54 splash resistance.

However, these expected specifications and CMF are yet to be revealed, including details about the speakers. However, considering the brand's affordable identity, these speakers could offer a budget-friendly alternative for consumers looking for feature-packed Bluetooth audio devices without spending a premium.