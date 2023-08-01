Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12 4G with a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, sale offers specs

Xiaomi has launched two new entry-level smartphones in India today: Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 4G. The two smartphones come with the same specifications except for the chipsets. They come with a 50MP rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 90Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch display. Redmi 12 4G will available for will be available on Flipkart, while the 5G model will go on sale on the Amazon India website.

Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12 4G India price, availability, sale offers

Redmi 12 4G is launched in India with two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is launched at Rs 8,999 while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,499.

Redmi 12 5G is launched in three storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 12,499 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is launched at Rs 14,499.

These prices are including the bank offers. They are available in Jade Black, Pastel Blue and Moonstone Silver colour variants.

Both smartphones will go on first sale on August 4 at 12 pm. The Redmi 12 5G will be available across Amazon.in, mi.com and retail stores. The 4G model, on the other hand, will be available on Flipkart, mi.com and Xiaomi retail stores across India.

Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12 4G specifications

The Redmi 12 is launched in two variants: Redmi 12 4G and Redmi 12 5G. The only difference between the two is their chipsets.

Both models feature a 6.79-inch FHD+ 90Hz LCD display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera, both 4G and 5G models come with a 50MP dual rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 4G are equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

As for the chipsets, Redmi 12 5G is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and the Redmi 12 4G is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor. The 4G model offers up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage while the 5G model offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

