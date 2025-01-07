OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R launched: Check specifications, price and details here

OnePlus has launched its OnePlus 13 Series in India and globally. The OnePlus 13 Series comprises of two phones: OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. OnePlus also refreshed its OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with a new colour as well as improved functionality.

OnePlus has promised four years of Android updates and six years of security updates across the entire OnePlus 13 Series. The devices will also have Google Gemini as the default voice assistant, showcasing a clear push towards on-device AI.

The OnePlus 13 Series runs on OxygenOS 15, which incorporates AI features. Highlights include AI Unblur and AI Detail Boost for better photo quality, Intelligent Search, which allows users to find files using natural language prompts, and AI-powered tools to enhance productivity and simplify daily tasks. Both devices also support 5.5G cellular connectivity in India in partnership with Reliance Jio.

OnePlus 13

The OnePlus 13 has a 6.82″ 2K+ AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and 120Hz refresh rate. It supports Dolby Vision. The phone gets the world’s first DisplayMate A++ ratings for the screen.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is Qualcomm's high-end chipset for Android flagships this year. It has support for up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

It comes with a massive 6000mAh battery, the largest in any OnePlus smartphone to date. The battery inside also has the highest 805Wh/L energy density for a dual-cell battery. The phone has support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging that can charge up to 100% charging in 36 minutes and 50W wireless flash charging, and also supports magnetic charging using new magnetic cases announced at the launch event. The new OnePlus 13 comes with an IP68/IP69 rating, making it resistant to water and dust.

The OnePlus 13 comes in three colours: Midnight Ocean, made with micro-fibre vegan leather for durability and a premium feel, Arctic Dawn, featuring a surface-based glass coating that resists fingerprints, and Black Eclipse, offering a classic option for most buyers.

The OnePlus 13 Series focuses on photography with the OnePlus 13 featuring a Hasselblad-powered triple-camera setup. It has a 50MP main camera, a secondary 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a third 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and up to 120x digital zoom. All three cameras can shoot videos in 4K60fps. The OnePlus 13 also features a 32MP front camera which can also record videos in up to 4K60fps.

OnePlus 13 Price in India

12+256GB: ₹69,999

16+512GB: ₹76,999

24+1TB: ₹84,999

OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13R features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is last year's flagship. It supports up to 16GB RAM. It features a slightly smaller 6.78" 1.5K flat display. It is available in Nebula Noir and Astral Trail and features Gorilla Glass 7i on both the front and back, paired with a slim 8mm aluminium frame for a sleek appearance.

The OnePlus 13R is powered by a 6000mAh single-cell battery and has 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. In terms of the camera, the phone has a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and up to 4x lossless zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

OnePlus 13R Price in India

12+256GB: ₹42,999

16+512GB: ₹49,999

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

OnePlus also announced a new colour for the Buds Pro 3, with a new Sapphire Blue colour, designed to complement the OnePlus 13’s Midnight Ocean variant. These earbuds now include AI Translation, a feature that works with the OnePlus 13 Series for real-time language assistance. The updated OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will start at ₹11,999.

OnePlus 13 Accessories

Along with the new OnePlus 13 Series and the updated Buds Pro 3, OnePlus also announced new accessories including magnetic cases, and a magnetic wireless charger. The company announced three cases: OnePlus 13 Wood Grain Magnetic Half-pack Case in Wood Black, OnePlus 13 Aramid Fiber Magnetic Case and OnePlus 13 Sandstone Magnetic Case. The cases are valued differently, starting at ₹1,299.

The 50W wireless charger can attach to the back of the phone or the magnetic cases and can fully charge the OnePlus 13 in just 75 minutes. It starts at ₹5,999.