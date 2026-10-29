OnePlus festive sale: OnePlus 15 gets up to ₹4,000 off, Pad 4 deal brings free stylus

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Which OnePlus phones and tablets are cheaper?

The OnePlus 15 gets a Rs 1,000 price cut, with an additional bank discount of up to Rs 3,000. The OnePlus 15R gets a Rs 3,000 reduction, plus up to Rs 2,000 off through eligible bank offers. If you are considering the OnePlus 13s, you can get a Rs 2,000 price cut plus a bank discount of up to Rs 3,000.

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The Nord range includes the Nord 6, Nord CE6, and Nord CE6 Lite in the sale. The Nord CE6 Lite has an effective price of Rs 27,499. The N6, N6x and N6 Lite have effective prices starting at Rs 14,999. OnePlus has also added a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the N6x to the festive lineup.

No-cost EMI is available on select cards for up to nine months on the OnePlus 15, 15R and 13s, six months on the Nord 6 series and three months on N-series phones.

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The OnePlus Pad 4 is available at an effective Rs 58,499, including a bank discount of up to Rs 4,500, and comes with a free Stylo Pro. The Pad Go2 includes a Go2 Stylo, while the Pad Lite gets a Rs 2,000 price cut. No-cost EMI is available for up to six months on the Pad 4 and three months on the Pad Go2.

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Discounts on OnePlus earbuds and availability

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 gets a Rs 2,000 price cut, plus an additional Rs 2,000 bank discount. The Buds 4, Nord Buds 4 Pro and Nord Buds 4 also receive offers, with the Nord Buds 4 starting at an effective Rs 2,699. The Nord Buds 3r is available in Jade Mist at Rs 1,599, while the Bullets Wireless Z3 and Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC are priced effectively at Rs 1,399 and Rs 1,999, respectively.

The offers are available through OnePlus’ website and Store app, Amazon India during the Great Indian Festival, and select offline outlets, including OnePlus Experience Stores in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.