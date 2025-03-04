OnePlus brings back Red Rush Days Sale with discounts on phones, tablets and more

OnePlus has announced the return of its Red Rush Days Sale, which will take place from 4 to 9 March 2025. The sale will offer discounts, bank offers, and EMI options on a range of OnePlus devices, including the newly launched OnePlus 13 series and Nord CE4. The offers will be available across multiple platforms, including the OnePlus website, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon India, and select offline retail partners.

Related Articles

OnePlus 13 Series

The OnePlus 13 will be available with an instant bank discount of ₹5,000. The OnePlus 13R will receive a temporary price drop of ₹2,000 on the 16+512GB variant. It will also have a bank discount of ₹3,000 on select cards. Both devices also have exchange bonuses available worth up to ₹7,000 on the OnePlus 13 and ₹4,000 on the OnePlus 13R.

OnePlus 12 Series

The OnePlus 12 will be offered with a ₹4,000 bank discount and a temporary price reduction of up to ₹8,000. The OnePlus 12R will see a bank discount of ₹3,000 and a temporary price drop of ₹10,000.

OnePlus Nord 4

The OnePlus Nord 4 will be available with a temporary price drop of ₹1,000 and a bank discount of up to ₹4,000. No-cost EMI options for up to nine months will also be offered.

OnePlus Nord CE4 and CE4 Lite

The Nord CE4 will receive a price reduction of ₹1,000 and a bank discount of up to ₹2,000. The Nord CE4 Lite will also see a discount of ₹1,000 and bank offers of up to ₹1,000.

OnePlus Watch 2 and Watch 2R

The OnePlus Watch 2, running on Wear OS 4 and featuring a 100-hour battery life, will be available with an ₹3,000 bank discount and an additional ₹1,000 discount. The Watch 2R, designed for fitness users, will see similar offers, with a bank discount of ₹2,000 and an additional ₹1,000 discount.

OnePlus Pad 2 and Pad Go

The OnePlus Pad 2 will be available with an ₹2,000 bank discount and an exchange bonus of ₹3,000. The OnePlus Pad Go will receive a bank discount of ₹2,000, a flat ₹1,000 discount, and an additional ₹1,000 discount for students.

OnePlus Audio Products

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3, featuring Bluetooth enhancements and AI-based features, will be available with an ₹1,000 discount and an ₹1,000 bank discount. Additional discounts will also apply to other audio products in the OnePlus lineup, including the Nord Buds 3 Pro and Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC.