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OnePlus N6 series, Nord 6, and others get up to Rs 4,000 price hike: Budget 5G phones could get harder to find

OnePlus N6 series, Nord 6, and others get up to Rs 4,000 price hike: Budget 5G phones could get harder to find

OnePlus has raised smartphone prices across its Nord and N series, making several models costlier by up to ₹4,000 and pushing its cheapest option above the ₹20,000 mark.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 1:23 PM IST
OnePlus N6 series, Nord 6, and others get up to Rs 4,000 price hike: Budget 5G phones could get harder to findOnePlus has raised prices across its smartphone lineup, making budget 5G phones costlier.

OnePlus has implemented a significant price hike across its smartphone portfolio, with costs increasing by up to ₹4,000. These adjustments affect several popular models, impacting affordability for consumers. 

If you are planning to buy a OnePlus smartphone, you may want to check the latest prices before placing your order.

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Budget segment feels the pressure

The biggest concern is for buyers shopping around the ₹20,000 mark. The OnePlus N6x 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, which was priced at ₹19,999, now costs ₹20,999. Its 4GB/128GB version has also moved from ₹20,999 to ₹22,999.

Must Read: 5G phones are getting expensive: Check top 4G phones you can buy amid rising memory prices

The OnePlus N6 has seen a similar ₹2,000 increase on both variants. The 4GB/128GB model is now priced at ₹24,999, up from ₹22,999, while the 6GB/128GB version has increased from ₹24,999 to ₹26,999.

For you as a buyer, this means the sub-₹20,000 space is becoming increasingly difficult to access, particularly if you want a newer 5G smartphone from a major brand.

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Nord series also gets more expensive

The price increase extends to OnePlus' Nord lineup. The Nord 6 8GB/256GB variant now costs ₹46,999, compared with ₹44,999 earlier. The 12GB/256GB model has gone up from ₹50,999 to ₹52,999.

The Nord CE 6 has also become ₹2,000 more expensive across both configurations. The 8GB/128GB model now costs ₹37,999, while the 8GB/256GB version is priced at ₹41,999.

Must Read: India smartphone market hits five-year low: Phones under Rs 10,000 are fast disappearing

The Nord CE 6 Lite has witnessed some of the sharpest increases. Its 6GB/128GB variant has moved from ₹25,999 to ₹28,999, while the 8GB/128GB model has increased from ₹27,999 to ₹30,999. The 8GB/256GB version now costs ₹34,999, up from ₹30,999.

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What this means for buyers

The latest changes could make it harder for you to find a capable 5G phone below ₹20,000. Even the entry-level N6x now starts above that psychological price point.

With multiple OnePlus models becoming costlier, buyers may now need to compare alternatives more carefully before making a purchase. If your budget is fixed, checking older models, bank offers and competing smartphones could help you get better value without stretching your spending limit.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 1:23 PM IST
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