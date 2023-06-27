Samsung Galaxy M34 5G with 50MP camera confirmed to launch in India on July 7

Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy M34 5G smartphone will launch in India on July 7. The company has confirmed that the smartphone is confirmed to come with a 6,000 mAh battery, a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The smartphone looks like Samsung Galaxy S23 due to the lack of a camera island. The camera modules are vertically aligned on the back.

As per the company, the smartphone battery can last up to 2 days on regular usage. Samsung further reveals Galaxy M34 5G will sport a Fun Mode, which has 16 different inbuilt lens effects.

A teaser on the website hints that the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is will go on sale on the Amazon India website.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G expected specifications

As per the tipster Abhishek Yadav, the upcoming Samsung smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. Galaxy M34 5G is rumoured to run on Android 13 OS. It will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For photography, the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup that might house a 48MP primary sensor along with an 8MP sensor, and a 5MP sensor. It is likely to feature a 13MP front-facing camera. Galaxy M34 5G is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

In terms of measurements, the smartphone is expected to be 8.2mm thick and weigh 199 grams. The tipster adds that for connectivity, Galaxy M34 5G might come with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, USB 2.0 Type-C port, etc.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G expected India price

In terms of pricing, the smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs 25,000 in India, reported MySmartPrice. Notably, the predecessor Galaxy M33 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 18,999 in India.

