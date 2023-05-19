scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
OnePlus Nord 3 launch timeline, specs, India pricing leaked online

Feedback

OnePlus Nord 3 launch timeline, specs, India pricing leaked online

OnePlus Nord 3 5G might come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
OnePlus Nord 2 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999 OnePlus Nord 2 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999

OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to launch in India soon. Tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed the expected specifications, India launch timeline, and pricing on Twitter. As per the tipster, OnePlus Nord 3 5G might launch in India in the month of June. It will be the successor of OnePlus Nord 2 that was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G expected India price

 As per the tipster, OnePlus Nord 3 5G will launch in India at a starting price of Rs 30,000- Rs 32,000. The number of storage and colour variants is still unknown.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G expected specifications

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 5G might feature a 6.7-inch I.5K AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and offer 12GB RAM and 16GB RAM options along with 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is likely to come with OnePlus’ signature alert slider on the right edge and an IR blaster. OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to run on Android 13 based OxygenOS 13.

In terms of camera, the smartphone is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it is expected to come up with a 16MP front facing camera.

As for the battery, the smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

In addition to OnePlus Nord 3 5G, the company is expected to launch OnePlus Buds 2r TWS earbuds in India.

Also Read: 

Elon Musk's Tesla not yet ready to commit to Make-in-India: Report

Elon Musk allows 2-hour videos on Twitter and people are already posting full movies

Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ smartphones launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: May 19, 2023, 6:45 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement