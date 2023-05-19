OnePlus Nord 3 launch timeline, specs, India pricing leaked online

OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to launch in India soon. Tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed the expected specifications, India launch timeline, and pricing on Twitter. As per the tipster, OnePlus Nord 3 5G might launch in India in the month of June. It will be the successor of OnePlus Nord 2 that was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G expected India price

As per the tipster, OnePlus Nord 3 5G will launch in India at a starting price of Rs 30,000- Rs 32,000. The number of storage and colour variants is still unknown.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

(Vitamin)



- 6.74" 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz

- MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

- 12/16GB RAM

- 256GB storage

- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP

- 16MP selfie

- Alert Slider

- IR sensor

- Android 13, Oxygen OS 13

- 5,000mAh battery, 80W charging



Launch: June

Pricing: ₹30/32k starting — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 18, 2023

OnePlus Nord 3 5G expected specifications

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 5G might feature a 6.7-inch I.5K AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and offer 12GB RAM and 16GB RAM options along with 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is likely to come with OnePlus’ signature alert slider on the right edge and an IR blaster. OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to run on Android 13 based OxygenOS 13.

In terms of camera, the smartphone is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it is expected to come up with a 16MP front facing camera.

As for the battery, the smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

In addition to OnePlus Nord 3 5G, the company is expected to launch OnePlus Buds 2r TWS earbuds in India.

