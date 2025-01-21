OnePlus Open 2 could become the slimmest foldable phone in the world

Oppo's upcoming foldable phone, the Find N5, is set to be released in China. Globally, the phone is expected to be released as the OnePlus Open 2. The company has shared a new set of teasers and photos suggesting it could be the thinnest foldable smartphone yet. This development could redefine the standards for slim and durable foldable devices. Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus also shared a teaser of the Oppo Find N5 hinting at a possible rebrand very soon.

The Find N5's most notable feature is its ultra-slim design, reportedly nearly as thin as a USB-C port at 2.6mm when unfolded. Oppo claims it surpasses the current record-holder, the Honor Magic V3, which measures 4.35mm when open. Photos suggest the Find N5 is close to 4mm thick, making it slimmer than traditional smartphones such as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which has a thickness of 8.25mm.

Oppo's product manager, Zhou Yibao, shared images on Weibo comparing the foldable to common items like two yuan coins, four ID cards, or 39 sticky notes to highlight its thinness. Zhou noted that further reduction in thickness is limited by the size of the USB-C charging port.

The Find N5 also promises durability with an IPX9 water resistance rating, allowing it to withstand high-pressure and high-temperature water jets, as well as submersion and lower-temperature jets. However, it lacks an official dust resistance rating.

Oppo's Find N5 follows the Find N3, with the company skipping "N4" due to cultural superstitions in China. It is expected to launch in the West under the OnePlus Open brand. Last year, the Find N3 rebranded as the OnePlus Open, emerged as a strong competitor to Samsung and Google's foldables.

If the Find N5's features are retained in the OnePlus Open 2, it could challenge the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold. With its slim design, durability, and potential premium features, OnePlus may attract users considering foldables in 2024.

Oppo is set to officially launch the Find N5 in China next month, with more information about the global version expected soon after.