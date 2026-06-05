OnePlus slashes prices of OnePlus 15, 15R, and other devices during Community Sale 2026

OnePlus has commenced the Community Sale 2026, bringing huge discounts on smartphones across series, tablets and wearables. Therefore, if you are planning a smartphone upgrade, this might be the perfect time. Smartphones like the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 13, and others are available at attractive discounted prices, making it easier for buyers to get premium features and performance without paying the full retail price.

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OnePlus Community Sale 2026

The OnePlus Community Sale will run between June 4 and June 10, 2026, and will offer buyers with instant bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and price drops across OnePlus.in, Amazon and select mainline channels.

The OnePlus 15 (review) and OnePlus 15R (review) are priced at Rs 77,999 and Rs 54,999; however, during the sale, buyers can get them for Rs 74,999 and Rs 51,999. This price drop comes with an instant discount of Rs 3,000. Last year’s flagships like OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will be available at an effective price of Rs 52,999 and Rs 49,999. In addition, buyers can get up to Rs 5,000 Instant Discount with select Credit Cards and EMI transactions.

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Lastly, the OnePlus Nord 6 series will also be available at a discounted price. The Nord 6 and Nord CE 6 will be available at a Rs 2000 discount, and the Nord CE 6 Lite will be available at a Rs 1500 discount. Therefore, the effective discount prices of the phones will be available at Rs 40,999, Rs 29,999, and Rs 21,499.

Apart from that, smartphone buyers can also get discounts on tablets and wearables like OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad 4, OnePlus Pad Go 2 (review), and wearables like OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro, and others. In addition, buyers can also avail a free Stylo Go 2 on the purchase of the OnePlus Pad Go 2 and a free Stylo Pro on the purchase of the OnePlus Pad 4 for a limited period.